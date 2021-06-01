The Bachelor’s Monique Morley lets her inner cowgirl shine at Australian Fashion Week 

By | June 1, 2021
0 Comment

The Bachelor’s Monique Morley lets her inner cowgirl shine at Australian Fashion Week 

Yee-haw! Bachelor star Monique Morley lets her inner cowgirl shine in an ivory two-piece and 10-gallon hat at Australian Fashion Week

By S. Shipley For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed: | Up to date:

She might have been dubbed a ‘villain’ throughout Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

However on Tuesday evening, Monique Morley regarded each inch the blushing cowgirl as she attended the IXIAH present at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. 

The blonde turned heads in an ivory two-piece ensemble that tipped its hat to the Wild West, because of its pleated frill detailing and Annie Oakley-esque silhouette. 

Giddy up! Former Bachelor villain Monique Morley let her inner cowgirl shine as she attended the IXIAH show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Tuesday

Giddy up! Former Bachelor villain Monique Morley let her inner cowgirl shine as she attended the IXIAH present at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Tuesday

The actuality star labored all her greatest angles in a fitted shirt with elongated cuffs and ruched detailing. 

She paired the highest with a floor-length maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high cut up framed by pleated frills.

Monique put her greatest foot ahead in a pair of ’80s impressed heels, and let a traditional 10-gallon hat body her face and her tender cascading curls. 

For make-up, she opted for outlined brows, a deep cherry lip, heat blush, smokey eyes and a bronzed basis.

Yee-haw! The reality diva worked all her best angles in a fitted shirt with elongated cuffs and ruched detailing. She paired the top with a floor-length maxi skirt framed by pleated frills

Yee-haw! The actuality diva labored all her greatest angles in a fitted shirt with elongated cuffs and ruched detailing. She paired the highest with a floor-length maxi skirt framed by pleated frills

A look: Monique put her best foot forward in a pair of '80s inspired heels, and let a classic 10-gallon hat frame her face and her soft cascading curls

A glance: Monique put her greatest foot ahead in a pair of ’80s impressed heels, and let a traditional 10-gallon hat body her face and her tender cascading curls

Monique appears to be residing her greatest life two years after being sensationally kicked off The Bachelor for calling main man Matt Agnew a ‘canine c**t’ behind his again.

She had insulted the astrophysicist throughout a personal dialog with the opposite ladies within the mansion.

She made the comment after Matt had passionately kissed fellow contestant Abbie Chatfield at one of many cocktail events.

Remember this? Monique seems to be living her best life two years after being sensationally kicked off The Bachelor for calling leading man Matt Agnew a 'dog c**t' behind his back

Bear in mind this? Monique appears to be residing her greatest life two years after being sensationally kicked off The Bachelor for calling main man Matt Agnew a ‘canine c**t’ behind his again 

Kissing at cocktail events is taken into account taboo on The Bachelor, and it is typically thought-about extra well mannered to order intimacy for the solo dates.

After Monique known as Matt a ‘c**t’, Abbie noticed a chance to throw her underneath the bus and informed the bespectacled hunk what her rival had stated about him. 

Monique tried to disclaim it at first, however was ultimately despatched packing in a blaze of glory.

Oops! She had insulted the astrophysicist during a private conversation with the other women in the mansion, and Abbie Chatfield (left) threw her under the bus by dobbing her in to Matt

Oops! She had insulted the astrophysicist throughout a personal dialog with the opposite ladies within the mansion, and Abbie Chatfield (left) threw her underneath the bus by dobbing her in to Matt

Commercial

#Bachelors #Monique #Morley #lets #cowgirl #shine #Australian #Fashion #Week

Leave a Reply