The Bachelor’s Monique Morley lets her inner cowgirl shine at Australian Fashion Week 

She might have been dubbed a ‘villain’ throughout Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

However on Tuesday evening, Monique Morley regarded each inch the blushing cowgirl as she attended the IXIAH present at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

The blonde turned heads in an ivory two-piece ensemble that tipped its hat to the Wild West, because of its pleated frill detailing and Annie Oakley-esque silhouette.

Giddy up! Former Bachelor villain Monique Morley let her inner cowgirl shine as she attended the IXIAH present at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney on Tuesday

The actuality star labored all her greatest angles in a fitted shirt with elongated cuffs and ruched detailing.

She paired the highest with a floor-length maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high cut up framed by pleated frills.

Monique put her greatest foot ahead in a pair of ’80s impressed heels, and let a traditional 10-gallon hat body her face and her tender cascading curls.

For make-up, she opted for outlined brows, a deep cherry lip, heat blush, smokey eyes and a bronzed basis.

Yee-haw! The actuality diva labored all her greatest angles in a fitted shirt with elongated cuffs and ruched detailing. She paired the highest with a floor-length maxi skirt framed by pleated frills

A glance: Monique put her greatest foot ahead in a pair of ’80s impressed heels, and let a traditional 10-gallon hat body her face and her tender cascading curls

Monique appears to be residing her greatest life two years after being sensationally kicked off The Bachelor for calling main man Matt Agnew a ‘canine c**t’ behind his again.

She had insulted the astrophysicist throughout a personal dialog with the opposite ladies within the mansion.

She made the comment after Matt had passionately kissed fellow contestant Abbie Chatfield at one of many cocktail events.

Bear in mind this? Monique appears to be residing her greatest life two years after being sensationally kicked off The Bachelor for calling main man Matt Agnew a ‘canine c**t’ behind his again

Kissing at cocktail events is taken into account taboo on The Bachelor, and it is typically thought-about extra well mannered to order intimacy for the solo dates.

After Monique known as Matt a ‘c**t’, Abbie noticed a chance to throw her underneath the bus and informed the bespectacled hunk what her rival had stated about him.

Monique tried to disclaim it at first, however was ultimately despatched packing in a blaze of glory.