The Backyardigans are going viral on TikTok and it’s about time



Once you are a guardian, you rapidly be taught that your children will inevitably get into reveals or movies or be taught songs that slowly chip away at your sanity as a result of you’ll hear them over and over and over. Anybody who is aware of what “Child Shark” is will know precisely the sort of hellscape I’m speaking about.

However on occasion, a children’ present comes into your loved ones’s life and you miss it when your child ages out of it — like Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood or Sesame Road. For our household, that present was The Backyardigans; my now-teenager voraciously watched episodes of the present that ran on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2013 (we watched the DVDs), and would really rise up and dance when the music began. We seemed ahead to new episodes about the hijinks of Pablo, Tyrone, Uniqua, Tasha, and Austin, as a result of every episode had a distinct musical theme, with authentic songs.

Two favorites had been the Motown-themed “Information Flash” with a track about corn that I nonetheless hear at any time when somebody mentions the vegetable, and “Catch That Butterfly” which was mainly a Rodgers-and-Hammerstein-themed operetta.

So the newfound appreciation for one Backyardigans track particularly that has taken over a nook of TikTok makes me extraordinarily joyful and renewed my perception that Gen Z is one of the best technology.

It began with Merlysha Pierre, 19, of Miami, who informed BuzzFeed that she began posting TikTok movies about The Backyardigans as a result of she was involved that youthful children didn’t know about the present or its songs. One of many songs she posted was about the bossa-nova-themed “Castaways,” which impressed many different TikTokers to do their very own variations, resulting in the track charting on Spotify, going number one on its global viral chart.

“Castaways” additionally caught the attention of music concept YouTuber Adam Neely, who gave somewhat backstory about simply how a lot went into every Backyardigans episode, from hiring musicians and dancers (actually, I had an inkling that each episode of this present needed to be a serious manufacturing in its personal proper however no concept simply how main) and broke down “Castaways” as a chunk of music, calling it a masterpiece.

Each episode of The Backyardigans had a Pablo freak-out (he was arguably the present’s foremost character), and every one of many characters received to “star” in an episode from time to time and take care of an issue they had been scuffling with in “actual” life by means of play (and track). The predictability was soothing and the present wasn’t preachy. It was additionally enjoyable to look at as a result of the writers included loads of inside jokes for the dad and mom tuning in — we often watched an episode pre-bedtime when my son was little, and it was extraordinarily nice to float off to regardless of the children had been singing about that day.

Director Barry Jenkins additionally not too long ago found The Backyardigans, giving his ideas on this very sweet Twitter thread about the present. He wished a cheerful Mom’s Day to the present’s creator Janice Burgess (really, a hero. Additionally a Pittsburgher!).

Glad Mom’s Day to Janice Burgess, award-winning creator of the fantastic BACKYARDIGANS. I do not know whether or not Ms. Burgess has youngsters of her personal, however she very clearly helped raised an entire lotta y’all’s children with this most implausible present, so… a salute to her pic.twitter.com/96ZqvUrjX6 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) May 9, 2021

So now, a six-year-old track from a youngsters’s present is making the rounds as soon as once more, which is lovable and wonderful. I’ll mud off the DVD participant this weekend and watch just a few episodes for a very good Mother Cry; it seems to be just like the present is accessible on Amazon and streaming on Paramount Plus in the event you’re not as old-school as me and favor a barely extra trendy expertise.

In any occasion, I hope all this renewed appreciation for The Backyardigans results in a brand new technology of children discovering the depth and appeal of a present about 5 child buddies (a penguin, a moose, a hippo, a kangaroo, and a Uniqua) who performed within the yard and sang songs and did dances till it was snack time. The Backyardigans is a pleasant respite for youths of any age.