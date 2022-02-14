The Bajrang Dal people hanged themselves by making an effigy of Valentine’s Day in Agra

Entertainment

13 seconds ago
In Agra, the Bajrang Dal people burnt an effigy of Valentine’s Day. The video is going viral on social media.

For the people who love, the day of 14th February i.e. Valentine’s Day is of great importance. People with different views live in India, so Valentine’s Day has been respected and there is a lot of protest / uproar, but a different case has come up from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Here an effigy of Valentine’s Day was made before Valentine’s Day and then hanged on Valentine’s Day in the middle of the road.

In fact, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which it can be seen that there is an effigy on which Valentine’s Day has been written and then it was crucified. Some people standing under the effigy are also raising slogans. In this one person says that ‘Last night itself we caught Valentine, because he was running in the night itself. When we beat it up, we told that it is not of our country, it is foreign, it is not a festival. As a result, he will be hanged today.

People on social media are now giving their reactions to this video. Amrita Tripathi wrote that in Agra, the Bajrang Dal hanged the effigy of Valentine and the workers said – ‘The couple found in the park, will get him married according to Hindu customs’ Financially weak couples who intend to get married, immediately Reach Agra, marriage will be done free of cost.

A Twitter user named Imandan wrote that but some people were giving the knowledge that girls have to come to school in uniform, no matter what they do outside. A user named Nitin Kumar wrote that whenever there is any calamity on the country, it is fun, then any of these have come to the fore, never came. Just tell them to do crazy things and then see they will do it with great passion.

Pawan Kumar Aggarwal wrote that all these are very courageous people, they should be posted on the border by giving duty in the army to protect the country so that no enemy dares to show eyes to India. Anil Kumar wrote that they are contractors of religion, they will do open hooliganism.

In another video, Bajrang Dal activists barged into the parks in Agra and beat up the lovers and said ‘call mom and dad, or else you will go to jail. During the demonstration, the workers said that ‘if you want to love, do it with brothers like us, do not spread all this obscenity’.


