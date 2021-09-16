The battle for digital privacy is reshaping the Internet

“The Internet is answering a question it has been grappling with for decades, which is: How will the Internet pay for itself?” he said.

The result could hurt brands that relied on targeted ads to get people to buy their stuff. It could also hurt tech giants like Facebook initially — but not for long. Instead, businesses that can no longer track people but still need to advertise are likely to spend more with the biggest tech platforms, which still have the most data on consumers. .

David Cohen, chief executive of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a trade group, said the changes would “continue to drive money and attention to Google, Facebook, Twitter”.

The changes are complicated by opposing views from Google and Apple about how much ad tracking should be dialed back. Apple wants its customers, who pay a premium for their iPhones, to have the right to block tracking entirely. But Google executives have suggested that Apple has turned privacy into a privilege for those who can buy its products.

For many people, this means that the Internet can start to look different depending on the products they use. On Apple gadgets, ads can be somewhat relevant to an individual’s interests, compared to highly targeted promotions within Google’s web. Website builders may eventually choose sides, so some sites that work well in Google’s browser may not even load in Apple’s browser, said Brendan Eich, a founder of Brave, a private web browser.

“It will be a tale of two internets,” he said.

Businesses that don’t keep up with the changes run the risk of dying out. Increasingly, media publishers and even weather-showing apps are charging subscription fees, in the same way that Netflix charges monthly fees for video streaming. Some e-commerce sites are considering raising product prices to maintain their revenue.

Consider Seven Sisters Scones, a mail-order pastry shop in Johns Creek, Ga., that relies on Facebook ads to promote its items. Nate Martin, who heads the bakery’s digital marketing, said that after Apple blocked some ad tracking, its digital marketing campaigns on Facebook became less effective. Since Facebook could no longer get as much data on which customers liked its baked goods, it was harder for the store to find interested shoppers online.