The Beard is here: Philly hype for James Harden’s home debut

2 days ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

James Harden tied a resistance band around his upper torso and untied it. He sprinted the length of the basketball court and repeated the drills designed to build strength and endurance.

With 76ers in championship-or-bust mode, Harden needs both features if he wants to lead the team in June.

But Parade Talk can wait: Philly is worried about Harden’s upcoming home debut. About three weeks after he took over a trade, two street games, a billboard welcoming his arrival and later a growing cottage industry of “Beard” T-shirts, Harden will finally play in the Phillies for the Sixers against New York on Wednesday night. Knicks.

Much like the beard that is synonymous with Harden’s skillful scoring, expectations are rising.

So is the ticket price.

Cheaper seats in the secondary market start at $ 100, and the Wells Fargo Center will surely have a playoff feel that would have been a weekly night game otherwise without Harden.

“It’s going to be there,” Harden said over the weekend, “and I’m ready for it.”

After Tuesday’s practice, Harden was out on the court, sharing smiles with the last six, all-star center Joel MBD, and jamming to music during a shooting drill with assistant coach Sam Castle.

“The city is excited. We are excited,” said coach Doc Rivers.

For good reason.

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden practices at the NBA Basketball Facility, Camden, NJ, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden practices at the NBA Basketball Facility, Camden, NJ, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, has impressed as expected with his brief sample form. He had 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his debut match against Minnesota and 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds against the Knicks. The most important number: 2-0. The problem that matters most: Free from the story of Philly Ben Simmons who relies on the franchise until All-Star trades for each other.

“It’s not a force to be reckoned with,” Rivers said. “We want to be together and we want to be together.” I think that’s a good thing. “

Tobias Harris ‘production has dwindled in these two games – he went to 5 of 18 after taking 20 shots in the 76ers’ last game without Harden. Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, has benefited the most from Harden’s arrival. He went 12-for-12 against the Timberwolves as he caught-and-shot 3 for a breakbreak point induced by Harden and 3 against a Nick of Harden kick-out. MBED, Harden and Maxi have combined for 176 points in their first two games, the most for any debut trio in the NBA since 1961.

“It’s fun,” Harris said. “We’re going all over the field. We have hype for our group, for our team. It always brings excitement to it. What’s not to like about it?”

Harden seems to have recovered from a left hamstring problem that sidelined him in his last game in Brooklyn and his first in Philadelphia (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference).

Team up with MBED, already an MVP pioneer, they could be the most punitive pairing in the NBA. Harden, who joked over the weekend that he was still “winging” for the offense, was involved with his teammates when the ball in his hand was enough to dominate. Real-time game-time may slow down with the arrival of Harden: first and third in the NBA in the Embed and Harden average free-throw effort. Embiid has a career-best 23 free throws against the Knicks in an NBA season.

The 76ers can only hope that a parade of free throws will help them make a realistic plan for the first time since 1983.

But last season they were previously number one and the home court did not help them. Maybe Harden will.

Embiid, averaging 29.8 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds, says Harden has the best time ahead.

“What are you really going to do? He’s a great pedestrian and, frankly, one that gets a lot of attention,” MBD said. “You have to decide. Will you be on me or on him?”

Decision decision.

