The benefit of Ayushman Yojana is available even without being admitted to the hospital, know- are you entitled to the benefit?

Under the Ayushman card scheme, 10 crore families are treated free of cost up to five lakhs every year. In this, the poor families from the city to the village are given benefits under this scheme. Under this, the Central Government has included children, senior citizens and women.

What should be the eligibility for making ayushman card

To come under Ayushman card in rural area, you must have a kutcha house, head of the family, a woman with a disability in the family, belonging to a scheduled caste / tribe and a landless person / daily wage worker, apart from homeless people in rural areas, destitute, charity Or beggars, tribals and legally free bonded people are given the benefit of Ayushman card scheme.

Whereas for urban areas, beggars, rag pickers, domestic workers, street vendors, cobblers, hawkers, other people working on the road can take advantage of this. As well as workers working at the construction site, plumbers, masons, laborers, painters, welders, security guards, porters and other load-bearing persons, sweepers, sweepers, domestic workers, tailors, drivers, rickshaw pullers, shopkeepers Working people are also included under this scheme.

How to get benefits without getting recruited

The benefit of this scheme is given to all the eligible people covered under Ayushman Yojana. Critical diseases have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Under which this scheme is implemented from the first day during recruitment in any government hospital and you are given free treatment up to five lakhs. If the patient is discharged from the hospital and the insurance up to 5 lakh on the card has not been used, then you can also take medicines and other necessary things without admission.

treatment of serious diseases

Critical diseases are treated under Ayushman Yojana. This includes cancer, dengue, corona virus, malaria and other serious diseases. Under this scheme more than 10.74 crore poor and deprived families or about 50 crore beneficiaries can get benefit from this scheme in a year. Under this scheme, treatment, health treatment and medicines are available free of cost for 3 days before and 15 days after hospitalization.