The Best and Worst Moments of the Tony Awards

Best: Obviously, Jennifer Holiday

Tony had a lot of big numbers during the first half, and a few in the second half as well. But no one else did what Holiday did when she centered herself and ripped with “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.” It’s not like she sings her signature song like no one has ever sung anything. is that singing is secondary, only an outward expression of something greater within it. Musical theater at its best conveys the human soul, in joy or pain or confidence or shame, to an audience wishing to receive it; It is a union. For a few minutes, 40 years later when he first bowled us out, he did it again in joy, anguish, confidence, and shame. Jesse Green