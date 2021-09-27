The Best and Worst Moments of the Tony Awards
Best: Obviously, Jennifer Holiday
Tony had a lot of big numbers during the first half, and a few in the second half as well. But no one else did what Holiday did when she centered herself and ripped with “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.” It’s not like she sings her signature song like no one has ever sung anything. is that singing is secondary, only an outward expression of something greater within it. Musical theater at its best conveys the human soul, in joy or pain or confidence or shame, to an audience wishing to receive it; It is a union. For a few minutes, 40 years later when he first bowled us out, he did it again in joy, anguish, confidence, and shame. Jesse Green
Best: A Red Carpet With Heart
As red carpets go, one is often defined by what she doesn’t have at the Tony Awards: hours of commentary from E!, high fashion affiliations and months of anger about which designer will wear which. But what it lacks in commercialization, it makes up for at heart, especially this year, with Broadway reopening after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown. Instead of the action hero in a penguin suit, you get David Byrne in a royal blue get-up, no tie and white brogues. And wherever golden-boy Jeremy O. Harris goes, the carpets shine a little brighter. stella bugby
Best: Energy and Messages from Sonya Tayeh
Sonya Tayeh’s striking goth-goddess look on Sunday night’s Tones—a glittery black tux with no waistband and no blouse; Smooth hip-length black hair on one half of his head, the other half shaved; Big, shimmery hoops—and a lip piercing—would have been enough to put her on any list of the best. But the best choreography for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which stunned me. Given so calmly and thoughtfully, it shifted the energy of the room. Tayyah, 44, said: “A brown, gay, Arab American As a woman, I was not always welcomed. Good hands are needed to lead people like me to the door.” Her mother is Lebanese; her Palestinian father, who was not part of her upbringing, died when she was young.” It’s been 10 years since I won the award,” she continued. “Although I am honored to be a part of this legacy, this legacy is very short.” Maya Greetings
Worst: Confusing, and unnecessary, streaming setup
In an industry that is constantly operating – and scrutinizing – the level of its reach, why are they making it harder for viewers to see most of the awards? Only three honors were awarded on Paramount+, not to mention some of the best performances of the evening. I have internet access and the bare-minimum streaming savvy to sign up (and to cancel my free trial at the end of the week), but a lot of aspiring theater fans don’t. Paramount+ also lacks the ability to rewind and pause its stream – how else am I supposed to go back to the beginning of Jennifer Holiday’s scintillating performance and watch it as advertised? Nancy Coleman
Best: A Nongenerational Winner
Lois Smith has done something else that has spent nine decades on this planet: winning a Tony Award for acting. Smith, who won Best Actress in a Drama for her role in “The Inheritance,” gave a sweet nod to the E.M. Forster book “Howard’s End,” on which the play is based, naming it her favorite novel. And then she quoted the novel’s famous two-word message, fitting for the return of live theater: “Just connect.” all deaf
Best: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ we need performance
I watched “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – about a thousand years ago, if my math is correct – and felt a little sensory overload by the end. Tony audiences got a glimpse of it in the cast’s performances: Multiply those lively skirts, high kicks and sharp pop numbers with a few acts and an intermission, and you’ve got one of the most aggressively energetic musicals in recent Broadway history. I enjoyed it then, but Sunday’s effort — pre-recorded at the show’s home base Al Hirschfeld Theater — felt like the musical had finally found the right setting. Viewing any theatrical work from behind a screen can reduce its intensity, and perhaps dampen the initial vibe a bit. But what better time to enjoy the adrenaline rush and the vibe of going to the theatre? “Moulin Rouge!” Just about everything—or, at least, the upbeat parts done on Sunday night—is full of festivities. That’s exactly the kind of splendid abundance we’ve missed over the past year and a half. Nancy Coleman
Worst: Processed Cheese
The successful first run of the double-airing fooled me into thinking that the show’s writers and producers had finally seen the error of their previous ways. There was no cute introduction, no fake putter, no pyrotechnic Kieron, just honesty, warmth, and professionalism, modeled by Audra McDonald as host. Then came the second half, reneging on the earlier promise. By the time its host, Leslie Odom, Jr. involved Josh Groban in a raucous comedy bit—Odom allegedly lured a surprised Groban onto the stage to “suddenly” pay tribute to the theater teachers—you knew the show did. He had patted his back on the wisdom of the theater to honor it. There was nowhere but to go downstairs. Jesse Green
Best: Chenoweth & Menzel, On One Stage
The ceiling of the Winter Garden Theater was still barely attached after Jennifer Holiday’s rendition of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going”, but Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel’s “Wicked” reunion threatened to blow it up once again. Gave. The actresses, who originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, sang “For Good”, a duet—with Chenoweth in a rosy pink dress and Menzel in a gloomy black number—reflecting the peak of Broadway’s pandemic closure and spiritedness. Yes, four-hour return. And when he sang the line “I’ve been changed for good,” it felt like he was speaking for an entire industry. all deaf
Worst: Didn’t these guys just win a Tony?
“Freestyle Love Supreme” has been around for two decades, its Broadway run in late 2019 was strong enough to earn it a special Tony Award, and one of the founders of the musical improv troupe is a Broadway darling, Lin-Manuel Miranda. But instead of being the highlight of the night, the on-the-fly Tonys recap fell victim to its setting. “Freestyle Love Supreme” usually flourishes with audience contributions. But the broadcast clock was ticking, and instead of interacting with the myriad stars in front of them – who No Want Andrew Lloyd Webber to describe his day for comedy? – These artists shamelessly recreate the moments we just went through, and with little detail. There was certainly a lot of talent on stage: theater-fan household names like Miranda, Chris Jackson, and James Monroe Eaglehart; and influential rising members like Anissa Folds and Kaila Mulladi. This made the end of the evening even more depressing. Nancy Coleman
