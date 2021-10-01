The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Amazon, HBO, Hulu and More in October

new to hbo max

‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Starts streaming: 1 October

This film-length prequel to the cable series “The Sopranos” looks at the lives of a notorious family of New Jersey mobsters and their various allies and enemies in the late 1960s. It is a film about the evolving nature of organized crime and race relations at a time when the United States was experiencing rapid social changes, with some sectors – such as the old school mafia – protested. Written by “The Sopranos” creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor (one of the show’s regulars), “The Manny Saints of Newark” tells a sprawling tale of criminal rivalry, balancing violent violence with dark comedy. Is. Chase also returns to one of its original themes, looking at how parental pressures and masculine pride affect the choice of a young Tony Soprano, here by Michael Gandolfini (TV’s Tony, James Gandolfini’s son). was performed.

‘Succession’ season 3

Starts streaming: October 17

It’s been almost two years since HBO aired the Season 2 finale of this Emmy Award-winning drama. During a prolonged, pandemic-fueled delay, fans have been curious to learn how troubled son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and his goofy cousin Greg (Nicholas) are after the mega-rich Roy family and their right-wing media empire. What will happen. Braun) went public with evidence of a messy scandal. That cliffhanger sets off a bloody battle between Kendall and her arch-apartheid, monstrous father, Logan (Bryan Cox), leaving it to decide with the other power-hungry Roy kids Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). given where their loyalty should be. . Expect another year of jerky twists and unmatched satire from one of TV’s most exciting shows, “Succession.”