The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Amazon, HBO, Hulu and More in October
(Note: Streaming services sometimes change schedules without notice. For more recommendations on what to stream, sign up for our viewing newsletter here.)
new to hbo max
‘The Many Saints of Newark’
Starts streaming: 1 October
This film-length prequel to the cable series “The Sopranos” looks at the lives of a notorious family of New Jersey mobsters and their various allies and enemies in the late 1960s. It is a film about the evolving nature of organized crime and race relations at a time when the United States was experiencing rapid social changes, with some sectors – such as the old school mafia – protested. Written by “The Sopranos” creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor (one of the show’s regulars), “The Manny Saints of Newark” tells a sprawling tale of criminal rivalry, balancing violent violence with dark comedy. Is. Chase also returns to one of its original themes, looking at how parental pressures and masculine pride affect the choice of a young Tony Soprano, here by Michael Gandolfini (TV’s Tony, James Gandolfini’s son). was performed.
‘Succession’ season 3
Starts streaming: October 17
It’s been almost two years since HBO aired the Season 2 finale of this Emmy Award-winning drama. During a prolonged, pandemic-fueled delay, fans have been curious to learn how troubled son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and his goofy cousin Greg (Nicholas) are after the mega-rich Roy family and their right-wing media empire. What will happen. Braun) went public with evidence of a messy scandal. That cliffhanger sets off a bloody battle between Kendall and her arch-apartheid, monstrous father, Logan (Bryan Cox), leaving it to decide with the other power-hungry Roy kids Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). given where their loyalty should be. . Expect another year of jerky twists and unmatched satire from one of TV’s most exciting shows, “Succession.”
Also coming:
October 7
“15 Minutes of Shame”
October 11
“Here We Are” Season 2
October 14
“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”
“Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman”
“What happened, Brittany Murphy?”
October 18
“Women Lose”
October 20
“Four Hours in the Capital”
October 21
“Superwoman Reigns”
October 22
“doon”
24 October
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11
“Insecure” Season 5
October 26
“The Mops”
28 October
“Love Life” Season 2
New on Apple TV+
‘the Velvet Underground’
Starts streaming: October 15
It would be hard for any filmmaker to make a documentary about the influential 1960s band The Velvet Underground as inventive and mind-expanding as the group, but Todd Haynes certainly comes close. The directors behind “Velvet Goldmine” and “I’m Not There” clearly understand not only the primitivist art-rock pioneered by singer-songwriters Lou Reed and John Cale—a sound that has inspired thousands of punk, new wave and inspired power-pop. acts in the decades that followed – but also the underground culture of New York that nurtured the Velvets. Combining new interviews, vintage audio clips, and compelling old avant-garde films from the likes of Andy Warhol and Jonas Mekas, “The Velvet Underground” captures both the brilliance and chaos surrounding a band that has embraced the ugliness and ugliness of the hippies beneath. The beauty has documented both eras.
‘invasion’
Starts streaming: October 22
Filmed in locations around the world, this big-budget science-fiction series employs an ensemble cast that tells the story of the arrival of an alien species that threatens Earth. The show stars Sam Neill as a small-town sheriff, Shamier Anderson as a soldier stationed overseas, Shioli Kutsuna as a mission-control engineer in Japan’s space program, and Golshifteh Farahani and Firas Nassar married living in New York. Syrian migrants. “Hunters” creator David Weil and writer-producer Simon Kinberg (best known for his work on blockbuster superhero films, including several X-Men films) collaborated on “Invasion”, which uses a fictional, action-packed plot does. Way to examine something relevant to today: How people cope with growing crises that can wipe out lives as we know them.
Also coming:
October 8
“Acapulco”
“Get Rolling With Otis”
October 15
“Puppy Place”
October 29
“swagger”
new to hulu
‘dopesic’
Starts streaming: October 13
An all-star cast tackles the origins of the opioid crisis in this mini-series based on journalist Beth Massey’s 2018 nonfiction book “Dopsychic: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company in Addict America.” Director Barry Levinson and writer-producer Danny Strong turn the complicated saga of how Purdue Pharma marketed the painkiller OxyContin into a focused story, mostly about the people of a small mining town: a kind-hearted doctor (Michael Keaton) and Including an addict (Caitlyn Dever). Michael Stuhlberg (as Richard Sackler, a former Purdue leader), Rosario Dawson (as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent) and Peter Sarsgaard (as a crusade advocate try to uncover the insidious effects of a community-wide addiction) are) adding strong personalities of their own.
Also coming:
October 7
“Baker’s Dozen”
October 8
“Jacinta”
October 12
“Champagne Sick”
October 14
“sensor”
October 21
“The Evil Next Door”
“The Next Thing You Eat” Season 1
October 22
“Gia”
New to Disney+
‘Muppet’s Haunted Mansion’
Starts streaming: October 8
The Muppets’ first Halloween special relies on a classic horror-comedy plot, as the Great Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn explore a ghost-infested home and its shocking secret passageways and unreliable human hosts (Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson and Darren Criss, among others). In just under an hour, the Muppets and their guests deliver a rapid-fire assortment of songs and sentences, along with some Halloween-themed parodies of “The Muppet Show”—plus plenty of references to the original Disneyland attraction that made it a reality. Give special names to it. “Muppets Haunted Mansion” is geared toward longtime Muppets fans, but it should also appeal to anyone who loves old-fashioned gothic horror stories.
Also coming:
1 October
“Lego Star Wars Horrible Tales”
October 6
“Among the Stars”
October 13
“just beyond”
new to amazon
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1
Starts streaming: October 15
Back in 1997, Lois Duncan’s 1973 young adult novel “I Know What You Did Last Summer” inspired a hit slasher film, which itself spawned several sequels. Now the book has become a TV series, updating the basic premise in the age of social media. Once again the story is about a circle of self-involved high school friends who have to grow up in a hurry when a mysterious killer launches a campaign of revenge against them after a fatal hit-and-run accident. But this time the topics are more up-to-the-minute, dealing with the connection between some young people presenting themselves online and the troubles they face in their personal lives. It is a thriller where the threat of public embarrassment is as scary as any killer.
‘Fairfax’ season 1
Starts streaming: October 29
Fans of the “BoJack Horseman” and Adult Swim cartoons will recognize the sensibility of this adult animated series about a handful of Los Angeles teenagers who behave like “extremely online” mini-adults, who live in hard-to-find fashion and fashion. obsessed with unique experiences. Skyler Gisondo, Keirsey Clemons, Peter Kim, and Jabouky provide voices to young-white children whose problems include the ordinary (like wanting to buy a kitschy limited-edition T-shirt) and the weird (like an underground battle pit beneath a hip boutique). Finding) ) “Fairfax”—named for Los Angeles Avenue—is part slice-of-life comedy, part absurd satire of Gen Z consumerism, spoiling the next wave of wannabe influencers.
Also coming:
1 October
“All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs”
“My name is Paulie Murray”
“Welcome to Blumhouse” Season 2
October 8
“Justin Bieber: Our World”
#Movies #Shows #Coming #Amazon #HBO #Hulu #October
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.