The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in August

‘Bake Squad’ Season 1

Part of a cooking contest and a ‘do something amazing for cool people’ show, ‘Bake Squad’ follows talented pastry chefs and pastry chefs as they compete to make the most spectacular desserts possible for a special occasion. an ordinary person. Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi – who knows a lot about making fun and whimsical treats – hosts this upbeat reality series, which has the heartwarming feel of Netflix favorites “The Great British Baking Show” and “Queer Eye” .

‘Beckett’

John David Washington stars in this moody euro-thriller set against the backdrop of modern Greece, where stunning landscapes are at odds with deep socio-political turmoil. Washington plays a tourist embroiled in a brawl he doesn’t quite understand when he and his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander) suffer a violent wreck that may have been intentional. Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino – who also wrote the story of “Beckett”, working with Kevin A. Rice on the screenplay – recalls Alfred Hitchcock’s “bad man, bad place, bad time” chase films, while highlighting how even a picturesque place can be perilous.

“New cherry flavor”

The surreal mini-series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” echoes David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr”. and David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars” in its twisted take on a behind-the-scenes drama, set in the early 1990s in Hollywood. Based on a novel by Todd Grimson, the show stars Rosa Salazar as an aspiring director who indulges in the occult for revenge after being bamboozled by a smug tycoon. What follows is a weird, bloody story, stretching from the offices of powerful producers to the darkest, most punky corners of LA.

‘The Chair’ Season 1

Unlike most college television series, the comedy drama “The Chair” focuses on the faculty, not the students. Sandra Oh stars as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the first woman to head the English department at a prestigious university. The job comes with major challenges, including a shrinking budget and an aging faculty – a few of which are stubbornly out of touch with the way today’s children learn. Co-created by actress Amanda Peet and starring a stellar cast (including Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban), “The Chair” explores the complications of modern academia.