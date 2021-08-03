The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in August
Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their library. Here is our selection for August.
4 AOT
‘Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami’ Season 1
A companion to director Billy Corben’s 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys,” this five-part series tells another story from the wild 1980s era of drug trafficking in Miami. Corben and his team reflect on the heyday of Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, two Cubans who rushed to fame and fortune, apparently still ahead of the authorities. Miami’s action and glamor form the backdrop for a stylish and captivating crime scene.
6 AOT
‘Hit & Run’ Season 1
“Fauda” co-creator and star Lior Raz fulfills the same roles for this new Israeli thriller, which combines a delicate mysterious plot with the kind of intense action scenes his shows are known for. Raz plays Segev, a recently married Tel Aviv tour guide, living a low-key life and far removed from his past as a Special Forces agent. When his wife dies in a suspicious car crash, Segev asks for favors from his former associates around the world, including his ex-girlfriend Naomi (Sanaa Lathan), a New York journalist who helps shed light on a possible international conspiracy.
‘Long live’
In the animated musical “Vivo”, Lin-Manuel Miranda gives the voice of a playful kinkajou, who performs in the streets of Havana alongside a nice old musician (Juan de Marcos). The plot follows this charismatic “honey bear” and a precocious teenage girl from Florida named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) as they travel to Miami on a mission to share a love song. The film is colorful and energetic, and features several numbers written by “Hamilton” creator Miranda, mixing rap, pop, R&B and rock with Latino overtones.
11 AOT
‘Bake Squad’ Season 1
Part of a cooking contest and a ‘do something amazing for cool people’ show, ‘Bake Squad’ follows talented pastry chefs and pastry chefs as they compete to make the most spectacular desserts possible for a special occasion. an ordinary person. Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi – who knows a lot about making fun and whimsical treats – hosts this upbeat reality series, which has the heartwarming feel of Netflix favorites “The Great British Baking Show” and “Queer Eye” .
13 AOT
‘Beckett’
John David Washington stars in this moody euro-thriller set against the backdrop of modern Greece, where stunning landscapes are at odds with deep socio-political turmoil. Washington plays a tourist embroiled in a brawl he doesn’t quite understand when he and his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander) suffer a violent wreck that may have been intentional. Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino – who also wrote the story of “Beckett”, working with Kevin A. Rice on the screenplay – recalls Alfred Hitchcock’s “bad man, bad place, bad time” chase films, while highlighting how even a picturesque place can be perilous.
“New cherry flavor”
The surreal mini-series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” echoes David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr”. and David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars” in its twisted take on a behind-the-scenes drama, set in the early 1990s in Hollywood. Based on a novel by Todd Grimson, the show stars Rosa Salazar as an aspiring director who indulges in the occult for revenge after being bamboozled by a smug tycoon. What follows is a weird, bloody story, stretching from the offices of powerful producers to the darkest, most punky corners of LA.
20 AOT
‘The Chair’ Season 1
Unlike most college television series, the comedy drama “The Chair” focuses on the faculty, not the students. Sandra Oh stars as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the first woman to head the English department at a prestigious university. The job comes with major challenges, including a shrinking budget and an aging faculty – a few of which are stubbornly out of touch with the way today’s children learn. Co-created by actress Amanda Peet and starring a stellar cast (including Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban), “The Chair” explores the complications of modern academia.
23 AUG
“The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare”
This animated feature film intended for adults – rendered in an anime style – serves as a prequel to the popular Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”. Theo Hames voices Vesemir, who is legendary as the man who helped hero Geralt master the art of hunting monsters. “The Wolf’s Nightmare” follows Vesemir as a cheeky young adventurer, selling his skills to those who can afford it as he learns more about the responsibilities that come with being a gifted witcher.
Also arriving: “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” Season 1 (August 3), “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” Season 3 (August 4), “Control Z” Season 2 (August 4), “Cooking with Paris” Season 1 (August 4), “The Kissing Booth 3” (August 11), “Misha and the Wolves” (August 11), “The Kingdom” Season 1 (August 13), “Valeria” Season 2 (August 13), “The Chair” Season 1 (August 20), “The Loud House Movie” (August 20), “Sweet Girl” (August 20), “Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes” Season 1 (August 25), “He’s All That” ( August 27).
AUGUST 1
‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Seasons 1-3
Stan is adding a huge collection of DC Comics spinoff movies and TV series this month, from live-action blockbusters to beloved cartoons. Superhero fans should be especially excited to see “Batman: The Animated Series”, which in the early ’90s surprised even many comic book fans with its eye-catching retro design and action stories. – well-designed adventure. This is the rare superhero show that entertains the most mature Batman devotees while still being kid-friendly aside from the violence of the cartoons.
7 AOT
‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2
In the mid-2000s, the outspoken melodrama “The L Word” was groundbreaking for its portrayal of the lesbian and transgender subculture of Los Angeles. When the sequel “Generation Q” debuted in 2019, its first season showed how much the public visibility of the LGBTQ + community had changed in just 10 years. Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne and Vanessa Williams have been booked as guest stars for season two, which begins following last year’s finale, in which series frontman Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) starred lost his candidacy to become THE new mayor.
AUGUST 15TH
‘Heels’
The world of pro petty wrestling provides the setting for this drama about two brothers – played by Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig – who have run the family’s wrestling business for decades. Producers Michael Waldron (best known for “Loki”) and Mike O’Malley (best known for “Survivor’s Remorse”) lead the creative team for “Heels,” whose title refers to the people who play the villainous role on the ring. The show deals with the ups and downs of a job that can be rewarding, but also physically and psychologically exhausting.
23 AUG
‘Chapelwaite’
Based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot”, this gothic horror series stars Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone, a widower who settles with his children in Maine in the abandoned ancestral domain of his. family. Anyone familiar with King’s companion novel “Salem’s Lot” should know what the Boones will find when they arrive at this creepy old house: a cult of vampiric demons, ready to feed. “Chapelwaite” covers what happens when these newcomers try to settle in an unwelcoming new town while fearing for their lives.
Also arriving: “The United Way” (August 1), “White House Farm” (August 1), “Blade Runner” (August 2), “Insert Coin” (August 2), “My Name is Ada Hegerberg” (August 2), “Call the Midwife” Season 8 (August 5), “RBG” (August 5), “Jamie’s Great Britain” Season 1 (August 6), “Survive the Night” (August 6), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (August 9), “The Split” Season 2 (August 9), “Godfather of Harlem” Season 2, Part 2 (August 10), “Look Back in Angus” (August 10), “Over the Garden Wall” Season 1 (August 11), “Doctor Who” Season 12 (August 12), “The Prestige” (August 15), “Suicide Squad” (August 15), “Life Below Zero” (August 16), “The Marksman” (August 19), “Cottage Murder: The Search for Justice for Sophie” (August 19), “The Seventh Day” (August 19), “MotherFatherSon” (August 20), “Trauma Center” (August 20), “Gravity “(August 21),” Under My Skin “(August 21),” Porndemic “(August 23),” Work in Progress “Season 2 (August 23),” The Perfect Storm “(August 27),” iHuman “( August 30).
6 AOT
‘Val’
This documentary on the life of actor Val Kilmer is expansive, covering his days as a promising young Juilliard student, his time as a Hollywood star (and notorious bad boy) and his final years as a distinguished family man. humbled by cancer. . Co-directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo assembled much of the film from Kilmer’s home movie footage, shot and recorded over the decades; and they use Kilmer’s son, Jack, as the narrator, reading his father’s own words. “Val” is an often surprising and touching film, revealing how fame and money alone cannot always make a person’s dreams come true.
20 AOT
‘Annette’
Cult French director Leos Carax and veteran art-rockers Ron and Russell Mael (better known as the band Sparks) have done something really special with the musical “Annette”, although their film will almost certainly confuse many. viewers. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard co-star as two very different types of entertainers – he an angry comedian and she a fragile singer – who marry and have a child but can’t help but make themselves miserable. With its avant-garde pop songs, its grand theatricality and its absurd roots, “Annette” is a strange and wonderful meditation on the mysteries of creation.
Also arriving: “SOZ Soldiers or Zombies” (August 6), “Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Once Upon a Time” (August 13), “Modern Love” Season 2 (August 13).
#Movies #Shows #Netflix #Amazon #Stan #Australia #August
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.