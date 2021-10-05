The Best Movies and TVs New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in October
Every month streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to their libraries. Here are our picks for October.
October 1
‘Diana: The Musical’
The writing and composition team of David Bryan and Joe DiPietro — who won four tons, including Best Music for their show “Memphis” — reunited for this high-energy, rock ‘n’ roll fueled version of the Princess Diana saga. Jeanna de Waal plays the popular, scandal-ridden royal in a story about her seemingly storybook romance with Prince Charles (Roe Hartrumpf) and its sad ending. “Diana: The Musical” officially opens on Broadway later this year, but the cast and crew taped a performance over the summer, giving theater fans a chance to see the show in New York.
‘Criminal’
In this taut mystery-thriller, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a devoted but overzealous police officer working at a dispatch desk when he gets a call from a woman (Riley Keough) who is about to face the challenges of his life. claims to be afraid. Director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nick Pizzolatto lead the intense 2018 Danish film on which “The Guilty” is based, telling the story mostly from inside a police station. The protagonist scrambles to use all the investigative resources available from his computer and his phone, trying to figure out whether there may or may not be a crime in progress.
‘Maid’
Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, the mini-series “Made” stars Margaret Qualley as a broken single mother named Alex, with little viable options for work, child care or safe housing. . When she takes a job working for a cleaning service for wealthy families in the Pacific Northwest, Alex becomes acutely aware that her survival depends on a steady salary and lots of well wishes. Qualy delivers a masterful performance in this thrilling drama, which turns something as simple as gas money (or a functioning car) into a source of nail-biting tension.
October 6
‘Someone is inside your house’
Director Patrick Bryce (best known for the offbeat genre films “Creep” and “Corporate Animals”) and screenwriter Henry Gaiden (who co-wrote the lively superhero film “Shazam!”) produced Stephanie Perkins’ young adult novel “There is” adapted. Someone Inside Your House” in a different kind of teen horror film. Sydney Park plays Makani, the new girl at Nebraska High School, where students with dark secrets are being chased by a serial killer who wears a mask that resembles the victims’ faces. While these children try to dodge the murder, they also struggle to avoid making public their deepest regrets.
‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Season 2
One of the happiest surprises of 2020 thanks to the second season of family-friendly television. Based on the beloved book series by N. M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” is about a group of hardworking teenage friends who run a babysitting business while helping each other with their problems. The show uses the plots of the novels as a starting point for modern stories about school, parents, relationships, and responsibility.
October 29
‘Colin in Black and White’
The title of “Colin in Black and White” features Colin, former NFL quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick, who sparked controversy across the United States when he took a knee before football games while singing the national anthem. Here, Kaepernick and producer-director Ava DuVernay tell the athlete’s story by looking back on their childhoods, recounting the moments when biracial Colin (Jaden Michaels) met with his coach, his classmates, and his adoptive white parents (Nick). Offerman) came into conflict with. and Marie-Louise Parker) tried to embrace their cultural roots.
Also coming: “On My Block” (October 4), “Backing Impossible” Season 1 (October 6), “Pretty Smart” (October 8), “Bright: Samurai Souls” (October 12), “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” (Oct. October 12), “The Movies That Made Us” Season 3 (Oct 12), “The Four of Us” (Oct 15), “Karma World” (Oct 15), “You” Season 3 (Oct 15), “Found ” (Oct 20), “Night Teeth” (Oct 20), “Stuck Together” (Oct 20), “Sex, Love & Goop” (Oct 21), “Inside Job” (Oct 22), “Locke & Key” Season 2 (October 22), “Maya and the Three” (October 22), “Hypnotic” (October 27), “Army of Thieves” (October 29).
October 6
‘Sort Off’ Season 1
In this Canadian drama, Bilal Baig plays the gender-fluid child of Pakistani immigrants as Sabi. Working as a nanny by day and a bartender by night, Sabi tries to maintain meaningful relationships with both her traditionalist family and her LGBTQ friends — two very different factions that are sometimes equally confused. What does it mean to be non-binary? It is a show about a man who is carving a niche for himself outside the traditional categories.
October 8
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 1
Karen M. Like McManus’ young adult mystery novel on which it is based, the teen drama series “One of Us Is Lying” is part “The Breakfast Club,” part “Gossip Girl” and part Agatha Christie whodunit. When five students are framed by a troubled co-worker and placed in post-school detention, the four of them become murder suspects after their group – an irrepressible gossip named Simon (Mark McKenna) – strange. Under the circumstances, it dies. To clear their names, the other kids work together, forming a “us against the world” bond as their secrets become public.
October 16
‘Boogie Nights’
Cinematographer’s favorite writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson has a new movie coming out later this year: “Licorice Pizza,” a teen drama set in 1970s Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. So now’s the perfect time to revisit Anderson’s breakthrough film, 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” which is set in the ’70s (and ’80s), too. Originally the story of a fast-paced, sweet-tempered porn star named Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg), “Boogie Nights” is actually about LA misfits who form a makeshift family and then pass it on to drugs, money, fame, and money. Fight to keep together to change. Cultural attitudes seem to make everything different.
October 21
‘Poltergeist’
Looking for some classic horror this October? You can’t go wrong with 1982’s “Poltergeist,” a funny and horrifying story about ancient spirits terrorizing an ancient new suburban subdivision. Directed by Tobe Hooper (most famous for “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”) and produced and co-written by Steven Spielberg (riding high from the success of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T.”), “Poltergeist” is an enjoyable What begins as a dryly funny portrait of a middle-class family, then all hell breaks loose, turning an ordinary American neighborhood into a cursed village.
October 28
‘Love Life’ season 2
The romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life” returns for a second season with a new storyline, featuring some characters from the first season in minor roles (including last year’s protagonist Darby, played by the show’s co-creator Anna Kendrick). Went). This time, William Jackson Harper took the lead as Marcus, a New Yorker still grappling with a recent divorce from the woman he thought would be his partner for life. As he re-enters the dating world, which has changed significantly since the last time he tried to find a mate, Marcus takes the opportunity to re-evaluate what he really wants from a relationship.
Also coming: “A Good Man” Season 1 (October 13), “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 2 (October 15), “Hightown” Season 2 (October 17), “All American” Season 4 (October 26), “The Last OG” ‘ Season 4 (Oct 27), “Sisterhood” Season 1 (Oct 29), “Walker” Season 2 (Oct 29).
October 1
‘Welcome to Blumhouse’ Season 2
The second round of original feature-length horror films for Blumhouse Productions’ anthology series “Welcome to the Blumhouse” has a slightly different formula from last year’s batch. The films “Bingo Hell” (about senior citizens defending their civilized neighborhood from a monstrous villain), “Black as Night” (New Orleans teen vampires who prey on the homeless), “Madress” (Mexican American expatriate) About workers suffering by horrific forebodings), and “The Manor” (about a nursing home under siege from supernatural forces) put unique twists on traditional-style fare, about people living on the margins of society. Tells stories that fight insidious evils.
October 15
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Season 1
Based on the 1973 Lois Duncan horror novel (and its hit 1997 film adaptation), the teen slasher series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” follows a group of high school friends and acquaintances whose lives follow a horrific accident. gets changed. As a serial killer targets children involved in a fatal car wreck, they realize they must give up their carefully crafted public persona to solve the mystery of who knows their horrifying secret.
October 29
‘Fairfax’ season 1
In this edgy animated satire, voice actors Skyler Gisondo, Keersey Clemons, Peter Kim, and Jabouky Young-White play a group of Los Angeles teenagers who devote most of their energy and talents to social media influencers. “Fairfax” is partly a knowledgeable look at plug-in American youth in the 2020s, and partly an absurd comedy in which the pursuit of clout often turns into surreal adventure.
Also coming: “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” (October 1), “My Name is Polly Murray” (October 1), “Justin Bieber: Our World” (October 8).
