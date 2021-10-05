The Best Movies and TVs New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in October

October 6

‘Sort Off’ Season 1

In this Canadian drama, Bilal Baig plays the gender-fluid child of Pakistani immigrants as Sabi. Working as a nanny by day and a bartender by night, Sabi tries to maintain meaningful relationships with both her traditionalist family and her LGBTQ friends — two very different factions that are sometimes equally confused. What does it mean to be non-binary? It is a show about a man who is carving a niche for himself outside the traditional categories.

October 8

‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 1

Karen M. Like McManus’ young adult mystery novel on which it is based, the teen drama series “One of Us Is Lying” is part “The Breakfast Club,” part “Gossip Girl” and part Agatha Christie whodunit. When five students are framed by a troubled co-worker and placed in post-school detention, the four of them become murder suspects after their group – an irrepressible gossip named Simon (Mark McKenna) – strange. Under the circumstances, it dies. To clear their names, the other kids work together, forming a “us against the world” bond as their secrets become public.

October 16

‘Boogie Nights’

Cinematographer’s favorite writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson has a new movie coming out later this year: “Licorice Pizza,” a teen drama set in 1970s Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. So now’s the perfect time to revisit Anderson’s breakthrough film, 1997’s “Boogie Nights,” which is set in the ’70s (and ’80s), too. Originally the story of a fast-paced, sweet-tempered porn star named Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg), “Boogie Nights” is actually about LA misfits who form a makeshift family and then pass it on to drugs, money, fame, and money. Fight to keep together to change. Cultural attitudes seem to make everything different.

October 21

‘Poltergeist’

Looking for some classic horror this October? You can’t go wrong with 1982’s “Poltergeist,” a funny and horrifying story about ancient spirits terrorizing an ancient new suburban subdivision. Directed by Tobe Hooper (most famous for “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”) and produced and co-written by Steven Spielberg (riding high from the success of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T.”), “Poltergeist” is an enjoyable What begins as a dryly funny portrait of a middle-class family, then all hell breaks loose, turning an ordinary American neighborhood into a cursed village.