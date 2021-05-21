The best plants to eat for health in Subnautica: Below Zero

Within the survival and hardcore modes of Subnautica: Below Zero, ingesting meals is necessary to the participant’s survival.

Meals can attain to the participant in a range of how. The most conventional is by merely ingesting crops or fish degree to inside the Biomes of Subnautica: Below Zero. By methodology of successfully being, on the various hand, crops are the methodology to lunge.

There’s a prolonged itemizing of crops inside the sport that players can fetch and devour. Some broaden the meals meter and the H20 meter, others broaden physique warmth, and a pair present successfully being.

Vegetation that present successfully being in Subnautica: Below Zero when eaten

Picture by Unknown Worlds Leisure

Fish needs to be cooked and should even be consumed in a number of methods. They will even be eaten raw, cooked, or cured, all with assorted outcomes. Vegetation, on the various hand, can factual be eaten with no should put collectively dinner or craft.

There are two crops in Subnautica: Below Zero that present successfully being to the participant once they’re consumed. Their assorted outcomes differ, however it’s achieve to utter they’re the best crops to eat inside the sport.

Shrub Nut

Picture by Unknown Worlds Leisure

A Shrub Nut would possibly perhaps even be harvested from the Horseshoe Shrub. Horseshoe Shrubs would possibly perhaps even be positioned inside the caves of Delta Island or from Marguerit’s Greenhouse inside the Arctic Biome.

Shrub Nuts would possibly perhaps even be planted to develop further Horseshoe Shrubs, however this easiest works when the develop mattress is absolutely out of water. That’s one methodology to produce further assured successfully being to the participant.

When consumed in Subnautica: Below Zero, the Shrub Nut will improve successfully being by 10. This leafy fruit moreover will improve the meals meter by 15 and the H20 meter by 5. These are some gargantuan benefits.

Antennae Plant Fruit

Picture by Unknown Worlds Leisure

The following excellent successfully being broaden from a plant in Subnautica: Below Zero comes from the Antennae Plant Fruit. Antennae Vegetation are degree to inside the Lilypad Islands and the Lilypads Crevice.

The fruit from the Antennae Plant would possibly perhaps even be harvested and consumed by the participant. They’re ready to moreover develop in an Exterior Growbed, however easiest one fruit will develop at a time. It moreover regrows naturally inside the wild.

If consumed by a participant, it raises successfully being by 9. That’s factual one not as lots because the Shrub, making it arguably an excellent larger desire. Proper right here is attributable to a 20 broaden inside the meals meter and the identical 5 broaden inside the H20 meter.

Options

