The best selling Honda Activa in the country is available here for just 21 thousand, with which you will get 1 year warranty

This company is giving an offer to buy the country’s best selling scooter Honda Activa with guarantee and warranty plan for just 21 thousand, know what is the detail here.

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector in the country has a wide range of mileage scooters in which the country’s best selling scooter is the Honda Activa.

Which is liked for simple style and strong mileage, if you buy this Honda Activa from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to 70 thousand rupees for this.

But after reading the offer we are telling about, you can take this scooter home for just 21 thousand rupees. Before knowing this offer on Honda Activa, you should know the complete details about the mileage, features and specification of this scooter.

In this Honda Activa, the company has given a 109.5 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 7.68 bhp and peak torque of 8.79 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has given drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Activa gives a mileage of 60 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of Honda Activa, now you can also know the details of the offer to buy this scooter at half price.

Today’s offer has been given on this Honda Activa by online website BIKES24, which has listed this scooter on its site and has priced it at Rs.21 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Honda Activa is 2014 and its ownership is first. This scooter has run 29,103 km so far and its registration is registered in HR-51 RTO of Haryana.

The company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this scooter. As per this money back guarantee.

If you do not like this scooter or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment without any deductions or questions.