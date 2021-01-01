The best smartwatch under Rs 5,000: budget is less than Rs 5,000! Then these 4 smartwatches are for you; Be able to monitor the stock market with health – if the budget is less than 5 thousand, this is a great 4 smartwatch for you and helps to track the stock market with health

Until recently, smartwatches were seen as expensive items because very few brands offered them. There were only a few brands that sold smartwatches, including Apple Pal, Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung, and they were really expensive. Although their prices have not dropped significantly, we now have options to choose from in each price segment. You don’t have to buy a smartwatch below Rs 30,000 to keep an eye on your necessities, even a smartwatch below Rs 5,000 does it efficiently.

Recently, companies like Noise, Amazfit, Fire Bolt and even Boat introduced new smartwatches. Smartphone companies including Realme and Xiaomi also launched viable options below Rs 10,000. That said, a budget smartwatch can be used to track your steps or get an idea of ​​your heart rate, blood-oxygen level, but if you want to be as reliable as a medical device, you go ahead. Apple Watch. It would not be wrong to say that perhaps no other watch offers as accurate reading as the Apple Paul Watch. The Apple Watch has been credited many times as a life-saving device. So if you want your watch to work like this, just rely on the Apple Watch.



However, not everyone wants to spend as much money on a smartwatch as possible, and that’s true. Especially now there are so many great options. Smartwatch companies have embraced a lot from Apple Watch, even though the prices of their products are really low.

So let’s see, you can buy some watches for less than Rs 5,000



1. Boat Extended Smartwatch

The Boat Extend is a beautiful and attractive smartwatch that is in a place of affordable price. The watch comes with enough screen size for all wrist sizes. It is available in attractive colors and is equipped with a number of health features, including a heart rate sensor, a blood-oxygen monitor and more. It gets more than a week of battery life, which is reasonable for its price. Boat Extend was launched in India at Rs 2,999.

2. Fire Bolt 360

The Fire Bolt 360 is a very impressive smartwatch within Rs 5,000 which comes with a round dial. The watch has an alloy body and has great features to consider. The battery life of the smartwatch is so good that you can last up to a week. In addition, it includes SPO 2, heart rate tracker and more. The Fire Bolt 360 is priced at Rs 3,999.

3. Realme Watch 2 Pro

The Realmy Watch 2 Pro also has the same design as the Apple Watch, but is more compact and smaller than the Apple Watch. The Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch touchscreen display with 320×385 pixel resolution. On the right, there is a button to take you to the menu and other options. The watch comes with a huge battery that lasts about 14 days on a single charge. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate tracker, which is a very accurate and blood oxygen level tracker. If your budget is not more than Rs 5000 then Realme Watch 2 Pro is an option that you should consider. The watch is priced at Rs 4,999.

4. Noise Colorfit Ultra

The company has recently added to its list of Noise Colorfit Ultra smartwatches. The watch comes with a large 1.75-inch screen equipped with 2.5D curved glass protection. The watch has an Apple Paul Watch-like design and is made of aluminum alloys attached with soft silicone straps. This is suitable for those with large wrists, but those with smaller wrists will have to consider other options. As far as features are concerned, the watch has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level and more. It also comes with a reminder to wash hands and drink water. In addition, you can check the stock market directly from your wrist. The watch is priced at Rs 4,999.