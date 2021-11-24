The Best Tech Gifts That Aren’t Gadgets

My favorite holiday tech gift doesn’t need batteries or software updates. Although made with technology, it is not a gadget.

What is it you can guess?

A few years ago, my wife experimented with her iPad and digital stylus to create digital pictures. Using the Procreat, drawing app, she loaded a photo of our beloved Corgi, Max, as a reference to trace over before embellishing the image with a polka-dot bow tie and cartoonishly long tongue. I liked it so much that I chose a background color that would complement our home and uploaded the picture to the Kipsek app, a printing service that combines your images into nice frames before they reach your door.

A large, framed portrait of Max now hangs in the center of our living room in all its two-dimensional splendor. It makes me laugh and the conversation always starts when our guests come. There’s more I can say about other tech gifts I’ve received over the years, such as video games and smart speakers, which have only given me a short-term pleasure.

This type of gift exercise – technology-related gifts that don’t include hardware or thoughtless best-by-gift cards – is especially welcome this year. This is because we live in an epidemic-driven era of scarcity caused by global chip shortages and supply chain disruptions that make it difficult to buy traditional gifts. (Anyone who has been trying to buy a game console since last year understands this pain.)