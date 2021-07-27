The Biden administration is considering a vaccine mandate for federal workers.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration plans to require all federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be required to undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel officials said Tuesday – a radical change in approach from President Biden that reflects growing government concern over the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Mr Biden said Tuesday that a vaccination warrant for all federal workers was under consideration, but did not provide details. Administration officials said the idea being debated was similar to a plan announced by New York City, which would require one of the city’s 300,000 workers refusing to be vaccinated to undergo weekly tests. .

Officials said there was no question of simply firing employees who refuse to be vaccinated, but that the government could add additional burdens or restrictions on those who do not have protections in an attempt to convince more of people to get vaccinated in the first place. They said there is some evidence that making life uncomfortable for those who refuse the vaccine works well enough to increase vaccination rates.

Across the country, mayors, business leaders, hospital administrators and university presidents are demanding vaccinations against Covid-19, even for those who have refused to voluntarily roll up their sleeves. So far, Mr. Biden has resisted. He has yet to demand that all federal workers be vaccinated. He did not order the soldiers to be shot. And he did not use his pulpit appeal for wider use of immunization warrants.