The Biden administration plans to require most foreign visitors to be vaccinated.

The Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to the United States to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the developing policy.

The plan, first reported by Reuters, will be part of a new system to be put in place after the current restrictions on travel to the country are lifted, but officials have not yet determined when it could be done. .

President Biden has been under pressure for months to ease restrictions on people wishing to travel to the United States, especially as other countries including England, Scotland and Canada are relaxing their own measures.

Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, on Wednesday urged US authorities to lift travel restrictions for EU residents, arguing that the epidemiological situation was similar between the two sides of the Atlantic.