The Biden administration plans to require most foreign visitors to be vaccinated.
The Biden administration is making plans to require all foreign travelers to the United States to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with few exceptions, according to an administration official with knowledge of the developing policy.
The plan, first reported by Reuters, will be part of a new system to be put in place after the current restrictions on travel to the country are lifted, but officials have not yet determined when it could be done. .
President Biden has been under pressure for months to ease restrictions on people wishing to travel to the United States, especially as other countries including England, Scotland and Canada are relaxing their own measures.
Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, on Wednesday urged US authorities to lift travel restrictions for EU residents, arguing that the epidemiological situation was similar between the two sides of the Atlantic.
“This should not last for weeks,” Von der Leyen told German news agency RND.
But White House officials have said in recent days that there are no plans to lift current restrictions anytime soon, in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
“Considering where we are today,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week, “with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point.”
This position was reiterated Wednesday evening by White House officials who said there was no timetable yet to require foreign travelers to be vaccinated.
“The interagency working groups are working on a plan for a coherent and secure international travel policy, so that we have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” said the head of the administration, who was not authorized to publicly detail the plan, wrote in an email. “This includes a phased approach that over time will mean, with few exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) must be fully immunized. “
Travelers from Brazil, Great Britain, China, India, Ireland, Iran, South Africa and the European Schengen Area – which spans 29 countries, city-states and micro-states – are not allowed to enter the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control, unless they are U.S. citizens or spend 14 days before arriving in a country not listed on this listing.
The United States began restricting foreign travel in January 2020, when former President Donald Trump halted some travel from China in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus. This effort has largely failed.
But health officials urged the Trump administration to extend travel bans to much of Europe during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of last year, and more countries have been added. to the ban as the original virus and several variants spread.
This week, the Biden administration said it would keep Title 42, a public health rule that allows the government to turn back people attempting to enter the United States from its southern border.
The move, confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, amounted to a change from the administration, which was working on plans to begin lifting the rule this summer, more than a year after it was imposed by the Trump administration.
