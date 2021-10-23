The big businessman who killed his best friend was also accused of killing his wife, know what is the unsolved story

Robert Durst has just been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend Susan Burman.

American real estate tycoon Robert Durst, serving a life sentence for killing a best friend, has also been charged with murdering his wife. Officials gave this information on Friday.

The district attorney’s office in Westchester County, New York, said Tuesday it filed a complaint alleging that Robert Durst, 78, also killed his wife, Kathleen Durst. Let us tell you that Kathleen Durst went missing in January 1982 and her body was never found. At that time he was 29 years old.

Real estate tycoon Robert Durst was sentenced to life in the US for the murder of his best friend Susan Burman. The HBO documentary The Jinx has also been made on Robert Durst. Although he has always denied the charges of murder.

According to the information received, the police wanted to question his best friend Sujan about the disappearance of Robert’s wife. But Robert didn’t want Swell to talk to the police. That’s why Robert killed crime writer Sujan Burman in the year 2000.

Robert had shot his friend. Although Robert always denied this. The police suspected from the beginning that he was behind the disappearance of Robert’s wife.

A week ago it was also reported that Robert Durst has been infected with Corona. The doctors put him on a ventilator when his condition worsened. Doctors said that his condition was worse and he was not able to speak.

It is being said about him that in the documentary called The Jinx, he is denying all the allegations that have been made against him. But during a break in the recording of the last episode, he was found saying that he killed them all. During this his microphone was on.