The Biggest Kink in America’s Supply Chain: Not Enough Truckers



Jean Seroka, executive director of Los Angeles Port, said his port had told the White House in July that about 30 percent of port appointments for truckers are not used daily, mainly due to a shortage of drivers, which they use in the chassis. Load and unload warehouse workers to unload goods from trucks.

“Here in the port complex, with all this cargo, we need more drivers,” said Mr Seroka.

The $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the House last week could help alleviate the shortfall. The law includes a three-year pilot apprenticeship program that will allow professional truck drivers under the age of 18 to drive on state roads. In most states, people under the age of 21 can obtain a professional driving license, but federal regulations prohibit them from driving on interstate routes.

But industry experts say the program isn’t likely to fix the problem right away, as it could take months to get started and many people don’t want to drive a truck.

Mr Biden said last month that he would consider deploying a National Guard to address the truck shortage, although a White House official said the administration was not actively pursuing the move.

Mira Joshi, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, said the agency is focused on facilitating the process of obtaining professional driver’s licenses after states reduced licensing operations during the coronavirus outbreak. The agency has also increased the hours that some drivers can work.

“They’re the backbone of a large part of our supply chain,” Pete Butigig, the transportation secretary, said of the truckers at a White House briefing on Monday. “We should respect them and, in my opinion, compensate them better than we do.”

This shortage has alarmed trucking companies, who say there are not enough young people to replace the elderly who are out of work. The stereotypes attached to the job, the aloof lifestyle and the young generation’s focus on getting a four-year college degree have made it difficult to seduce drivers. Trucking companies have struggled to retain workers: turnover rates for large carriers have reached 90 percent.