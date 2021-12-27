The biggest raid Piyush Jain arrested after getting 257 crore cash and unaccounted gold, perfume trader told – where did so much money come from

On the questions of the raiding team, Piyush Jain said that he had 400 kg of gold from his house. which he had sold. The Income Tax team could not believe this answer.

There is a lot of discussion these days about income tax raids on the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur, UP. Please tell that 257 crore cash has been found from them in the raid. Piyush Jain has been arrested for tax evasion. Surendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner of GST in Kanpur informed that now he can be taken from Kanpur to Ahmedabad.

On the condition of anonymity about the raid, another officer informed that action started on many different places of Piyush Jain from Thursday itself. In which total assets worth Rs 257 crore including gold and silver have been recovered. The recovered amount allegedly pertains to sending goods by a goods transporter with fake challans and without e-way bill, the official said.

Operation Big Bazaar: According to sources, during a joint raid by GST Intelligence, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Income Tax Department, around Rs 110 crore in cash and 250 kg of silver and 25 kg of gold were found from the Kannauj residence of Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain. At the same time it was named Operation Big Bazaar.

When the officers questioned Piyush Jain after receiving Rs 185 crore from houses located in Kanpur and Kannauj, he did not take any names. Rather he said that this money belonged to him. Piyush Jain said that he had deposited this amount by selling ancestral gold. At the same time, he remained silent on the question of where to sell the gold.

‘The ancestry of the house was 400 kg of gold’: When the raiding team asked the source of money from Itra Korabari, he said that if he wants, he can deduct the income tax of this amount and return the rest of the money. Where did all that money come from? In response to this, Piyush said that he had 400 kg of gold from his house. which he had sold. The Income Tax team could not believe this answer.

‘Was to invest money in business’: When the investigation team asked the reason for selling gold, Piyush Jain said that I needed money. I had to invest this money in business. After this, the officers said that in the last five years, no new firm has been opened and no business has been increased. Still selling gold? He fell silent on this question. The officers asked that let’s assume that money was needed and sold gold, but where did you sell so much gold?

Businessman Piyush said, I have sold gold little by little in the last several years. It is given to small jewellers. On this the officer also laughed and said, who does foolishness to deposit money by selling 400 kg gold for many years? Piyush had no answer to this.

According to sources, the biggest amount was recovered in the raid from inside the wall in the bedroom of Piyush Jain. Apart from this, Piyush Jain had kept money in the hole made inside the stairs. About 10 laborers broke the wall and took out the money.