The BJP is returning to its old style

Awadhesh Kumar

Those who keep an eye on the BJP’s situation will agree that the party has gained a new impetus and new activism in the last few weeks. After the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the second wave of corona, the era of numbness, inactivity and sluggishness is over. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly in the monsoon session to try to keep the BJP on the defensive and create a nationwide atmosphere. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the MPs, said, “Expose your opposition to the people.” It was a call to reverse, the results of which we have seen inside and outside the halls. This is the identity of the BJP led by Modi and Amit Shah that seemed to be lost somewhere.

The uncertainty is over

If you look a little closer, it will be clear that the leadership worked in a planned way. It started on July 15 when the Prime Minister visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The main event was to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth about Rs 1,600 crore, but it was used extensively by Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi. Modi portrayed the spiritual-cultural significance of Varanasi, the work being done by the Central and State Governments to enhance its greatness, the development of Uttar Pradesh and the campaign to rid it of mafia rule and crime. It became clear that the BJP leadership had invited Yogi Adityanath to Delhi on June 11 as part of its strategy. Modi and Shah know that not only the BJP but also the Sangh is attracted to Yogi.

During Modi’s visit, the second wave of corona was discussed in the media. The whole focus was on their meetings and conversations. After that, BJP did not take a single day break. BJP leaders are visiting Uttar Pradesh for the elections, meetings are underway from Lucknow to Delhi. The BJP leadership is aware that it benefits from socio-economic development and public welfare programs. The party’s tough stance against crime and terrorism is related to this and Adityanath has emerged as its USP.

During the violence against BJP workers in Bengal, the way in which supporters began to question the party’s role, it became clear that if they wanted to regain faith and motivate them to work for the party, there should be issues related to them. Woke up again. The bar has to be brought to the front. Yogi Adityanath is the BJP’s ideal chief minister in this regard. He put forward the draft Population Control Act in Uttar Pradesh and the whole country is arguing for and against it.

Neither the farmers’ movement nor the price of expensive oil … The survey says that the people want a BJP government, why the opposition is not ready to compete?

The Prime Minister’s program on August 5 to interact with the beneficiaries of the Garib Kalyan Yojana in six districts of Uttar Pradesh was also part of this strategy. August 5 is a lot for the BJP. On the same day in 2016, there was a surgical strike against Pakistan, the repeal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir took place on this day and the Prime Minister also paid homage to the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on this day last year. Yogi was at the Ayodhya festival that day and from there he announced that the temple could be completed in 2025 but from 2023 it will be available for people to visit.

In the first half of May-June and July, it seemed that BJP workers and supporters had forgotten these issues in the shadow of Bengal. In the second wave of Corona, the BJP was proving weak in the face of opposition. The campaign to defeat the BJP in the next elections was going on in the media. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah was on a visit to Uttar Pradesh on August 1, during which he laid the foundation stone of the Vindhya Corridor and Bhumipujan at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur and the Forensic Science Institute near Lucknow.

In a major effort to attract a Muslim vote bank before the UP elections, the strategy was targeted at the BJP and the Congress.

Opponents may criticize all this, but this is the main identity of the BJP. The more he is criticized in these cases, the more he will gain politically. Meanwhile, after the repeal of Article 370, the Prime Minister’s day-long meetings with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir also succeeded in changing the atmosphere and drawing the country’s attention to the work being done by the government there. Coincidentally, during this period, India was given the responsibility of a one-month interim presidency of the Security Council, which was also used in a planned manner. Not long after, the Prime Minister delivered his speech in an international forum, attacking countries expanding maritime and geographical borders and rewarding terrorism, conveying the message that there is no softening in the attitude of China and Pakistan.

Next to the opposition

In fact, the leadership of the party in such a situation is known. Modi and Shah have taken the party out of despair and anxiety many times in the last seven years. After the defeats in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in late 2018, it seems that the BJP will not be able to cross the road in 2019 due to strong opposition. But the opposite happened. This time too, the BJP’s election campaign in Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum, while the opposition is limited to holding meetings and holding small caste conventions. Even at the national level, the Opposition is only holding meetings, the BJP is fully active on the ground. Time also helps those who try to stand on their own two feet.