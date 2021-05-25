The Block apartment in Vaucluse goes on sale for $1million more than what it sold for in 2010

An condo renovated by contestants Brenton Couts and Cheryl Gravina on The Block in 2010 has been listed for $1million more than what it initially sold for.

Cheryl, 39, and Brenton, 38 sold the property for $970,000 through the present’s last public sale in 2010.

The condo has now hit the market with a value information of just below $2million.

In the marketplace: An condo renovated by contestants Brenton Couts and Cheryl Gravina (pictured) on The Block has been listed for $1million more than what it initially sold for in 2010

The property is about to be auctioned on June 15.

Actual property agent Matthew Ettia instructed Realestate.com.au, there has already been a number of curiosity in the house.

‘I feel it will go nicely. There’s nothing comparable for the time being in Vaucluse,’ he stated.

‘It is a boutique block of 4 and site smart it’s proper subsequent to Vaucluse village and bought ocean views of the Dover cliffs.’

Making a revenue: Cheryl and Brenton sold the condo for $970,000 through the present’s last public sale and it has now hit the market with a value information of just below $2million

The spacious property boasts three double bedrooms and two loos.

It has open-plan residing and eating areas with ocean views in addition to bi-fold doorways extending to a big deck.

The 126sqm condo additionally has polished walnut timber flooring all through and luxurious finishes.

Spacious: The property boasts three double bedrooms and two loos. It has open-plan residing and eating areas with ocean views in addition to bi-fold doorways extending to a big deck

The house is in Vaucluse Village, which is a brief distance from native parks, seashores and colleges.

Cheryl and Brenton, who bought engaged on the present, sold the condo for $970,000 in 2010.

The couple who bought the house sold it 5 years later in 2015 for $1.4million.