The Block: Inside Tessa and Luke Straber’s dream home in Cairns

Block 2019 winners Tess and Luke Straber are ready to start their latest renovation project: building the home of their dreams.

The Cairns-based couple, who recently welcomed their first child, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram on Sunday of what their finished home would look like.

The artist’s impression shows a sleek and modern property with clean lines, a mix of concrete and wood textures, and greenery.

Project: The Block’s 2019 winners Tess and Luke Straber (pictured with their five-month-old daughter Cleo) are ready to start their latest renovation project: building the home of their dreams

He told fans that his dream is going to become a reality ‘very soon’.

‘We are very excited to start construction. Some of this building material will be changing, but it’s basically what it is,’ Strubers said of his project.

They are ‘building a modern home that stands out’ and is ‘as open as possible’.

The couple are already sitting on the patio with their five-month-old daughter Cleo and dog Tilly, ‘taking in the views of the surrounding mountain’.

Stylish: The Cairns couple shared a gallery of photos on Instagram of what their finished home would look like. The artist’s impression shows a sleek, modern property with clean lines, a mix of concrete and wood textures, and greenery everywhere. READ Also Amazon adds 720p streaming to its Luna cloud gaming service to improve stability

Earlier this month, Tess and Luke offered fans a glimpse of their planned kitchen.

The artist’s impression featured plenty of stylish elements, including a wooden feature wall and an island bench.

The couple explained that they have been working on the design concept for almost a year.

Modern and Sleek: Tess and Luke gave fans a sneak peak of the dream kitchen, which features plenty of stylish elements, including a wood-covered feature wall with an island bench.

Big win: Tess and Luke won the 2019 renovation show in St Kilda, Melbourne with their stunning renovation of Oslo and received $730,000 in prize money for the sale

“We want to create a space that entertains, feels like home, is full of light and lots of texture, and has a minimalist feel about it,” he said.

Block stars also want a neutral palette that can adapt to their ‘changing style’.

Tess and Luke won the 2019 Renovation Show of the Nine in Melbourne’s St Kilda with a renovation of The Oslo and fetched $730,000 at auction.

They welcomed their daughter Cleo in April this year.