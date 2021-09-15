The Block’s Luke Packham broke down in tears saying he had to remove the walls.

Luke Packham, who was told on Wednesday’s episode of The Block that he would have to remove the walls of his outdoor shower area, couldn’t contain his emotions.

Foreman Dan Reilly told them that the 26-year-old would have to come down after all three walls around the structure had been built ‘illegally’.

‘There’s no real heartbreak saying, “Sorry, guys. This won’t work.” For them it is just a wall. For us, it is our heart and soul of the house,’ said Luke.

Upset: Luke Packham (pictured) couldn’t contain his emotions after being told he would have to remove the walls of his outdoor shower area on Wednesday’s episode of The Block

He continued: ‘I am very upset. I feel like I am being punished for something which was not even technically our fault.’

As he processes the removal of the walls, Luke breaks down in tears and confesses that he and his brother Josh, 26, were also being treated unfairly.

‘We are just two youth blocks. You know, people think they can throw it at us,’ he explained.

‘You know, we’re going to be fine and happy to combat hit and blame for this… it’s so upsetting.’

Luke admitted that he and Josh had invested heavily in the outdoor shower area, describing it as a ‘hero shot on my real estate page’.

‘I care a lot about this place. Me and Josh are doing this for the first time, and we are here to win, and that was one of our thoughts,’ he said.

Crying shame: As he processed to remove the walls, Luke broke down in tears and confessed that he felt he and his brother Josh, 26, were being treated unfairly

He continued: ‘I am pulling the soul of my house down.’

The former Love Island star admitted he was devastated to take down the walls after putting so much effort into the design.

‘I am overwhelmed. I just want to go off-site. I just want to go for a drive, I just want to go away,’ he said.