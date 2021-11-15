The blogger took a photo at the memorial of the Chinese soldiers killed in Galvan, then the Chinese government was furious, sentenced to seven months in jail

The Chinese government sentenced a blogger to seven months in prison for posing near the memorial of a soldier killed in the Galvan Valley violence. Apart from this, he has also been asked to apologize.

Photographing a blogger at the memorial of Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley has become costly. The Chinese government was enraged by the blogger’s action and the blogger has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

According to China’s Global Times, a travel blogger who posed next to the tomb of Chinese martyrs killed in the Galwan Valley border clash with Indian soldiers has been sentenced to seven months in jail for violating the dignity and honor of the martyrs. A local court in Pishan County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has also ordered him to publicly apologize via media within 10 days.

Blogger, Li Qixian, better known as “Xiaoxian Jaison” on the social media platform Totiao News. He had visited the Kangwaxi Martyrs Cemetery in the Karakoram Mountains on July 15. Local investigations said he also posed next to the grave of Chen Xiangrong, who died during the Galwan Valley border clash.

According to the investigation report, on the same day, Lee shared these photos with nearly 5,000 online friends on his WeChat moment. When many friends told him that those pictures did not show any respect to the heroes and martyrs, he removed those photos from there, but later published them on Totiao News to attract more attention. .

The government has alleged that this was unfair treatment. The local police started hearing in this matter on July 22. During the case, the blogger said that he did not commit any mistake. After which the authority proposed a sentence of seven months imprisonment. The court, after commencing the hearing of the case, put its stamp on the recommendation of the prosecution for sentencing. After which the blogger was sent to jail.