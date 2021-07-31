The Blue Jays Finally Return to Canada

TORONTO – When the coronavirus sent the world on lockdown in the spring of 2020, the area surrounding the Rogers Center in the heart of downtown Toronto became something of a desolate wasteland. The familiar sounds of the game-day crowds and screaming scalpers have been replaced by socially distant outdoor yoga groups, residents taking daily walks with their pets, and occasional tennis enthusiasts working out. their foreheads against the brick wall adjacent to the stadium entrance.

If a tumbleweed had passed through, no one would have noticed.

For 161 regular season and playoff games over two seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays left their home and played without a real home after the Canadian government rejected the team’s request to play in Toronto during the pandemic, citing concerns about cross-border travel to and from the United States.

While all of the other Major League Baseball teams remained in their hometowns, welcoming fans to its stadiums at the start of this season, the only Canadian team in the majors remained on the road, playing games first. supposed home at the tiny TD Ballpark in Dunedin. , Florida, and then Sahlen Field, a refurbished AAA-class baseball stadium in Buffalo, NY. In mid-July, the Jays were finally cleared to return to Canada.