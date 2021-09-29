The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney Plus

Disney’s Boba Fett. book of, a new show focusing on the iconic star wars Bounty Hunter will premiere on Disney Plus on December 29th. Disney announced on Wednesday.

Disney revealed that the show was in the works after a post-credits scene during the Season 2 finale Mandalorian. Soon after that big reveal, we learned that the show would premiere in December 2021, but now we have an official date.

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

“The Book of Boba Fett”, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fenek Shand navigating the underworld of the Galaxy when they seek Tatooine to claim territory ruled by Jabba the Hutt. Let’s return to the sands and his crime syndicate. ”

Beyond that, though, we don’t know much, so we’ll have to wait for Disney to share more to get a better picture of what to expect. (Here’s hoping the date announcement means a trailer is coming soon.)

NS Boba Fett. book of is only one of many star wars Shows on Disney Plus. this month . Watched the premiere of Star Wars: Vision, an anime anthology, and has several in the works, including Obi-Wan Kenobic And Endor.