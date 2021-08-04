The Booster Question – The New York Times

As the Delta variant continues to spread – and groundbreaking infections occur among those vaccinated – momentum is building in some wealthy countries to give additional doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to some fully vaccinated people.

Germany, following Israel’s lead, said this week it would start offering booster shots to some high-risk citizens. France, Russia and Hungary are doing the same. Britain has already purchased an additional 60 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in case vulnerable people need a third injection this fall.

At the same time, billions of people around the world are still waiting for their first dose.

Do we need reminders? Here are some answers, with help from Apoorva Mandavilli of The Times, who covered the pandemic.

The question of immunity

Scientists disagree on whether we need boosters.

For now, the United States is not following the lead of these countries. Instead, it is said that for people who are fully vaccinated, an additional dose is not necessary. Not yet anyway.