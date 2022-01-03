The bosses of seven big companies including Twitter are Indian, four of them Brahmins

This is a matter of great pride for Indians. Seven big companies of the world are being commanded by people of Indian origin. Four of them are Brahmins. The special thing is that the total market value of the companies that Indians are handling in America is about US$ 5 trillion. Whereas India’s GDP is currently revolving around $2.7 trillion.

37-year-old Parag became Dorsey’s successor

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal is the most recent name in the command of Indians over giant companies. Parag has recently been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter. Parag has succeeded Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and current CEO of the company. Parag, 37, has now become the youngest CEO of the world’s top 500 companies. At present, ballads are being read in the pride of Indians. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted after Parag Agarwal was made the CEO of Twitter saying that America is benefiting a lot from Indian talent.

Google is headed by Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of the world’s largest search engine Google. Sundar Pichai was appointed CEO of the company in the year 2015. After doing engineering from IIT Kharagpur, he went to America for further studies. After which, in the year 2004, he joined Google.

Satya Nadella’s career in Microsoft

One of the richest people in the world, the CEO of Bill Gates’s company Microsoft is Satya Nadella of Indian origin. Satya Nadella was born in Hyderabad. He was appointed CEO of the company in the year 2014 and is still working in the same position. Microsoft has made tremendous progress under Satya’s leadership. American veterans also consider his talent to be iron.

Arvind Krishna showing new path to IBM

Arvind Krishna is the current Chairman and CEO of IBM, a world-renowned computer hardware company. Arvind was born in Andhra Pradesh. He studied engineering from IIT Kanpur. Arvind was appointed CEO of the company in April 2020. Arvind has citizenship of India as well as America.

Shantanu Narayan’s Dhoom in Adobe

Indian-origin Shantanu Narayan is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, one of the largest software companies in the world. He has graduated in Electronics Engineering from Osmania University. Shantanu took over as the Senior Vice President of the company in 1998. After this, he was appointed COO of the company in the year 2005 and then the CEO in the year 2007.

Apart from these giants, there are others who are waving their wings in the giants of the world. Among them, Raghu Raghuram has penetration in VMware. Ajay Pal Banga is heading MasterCard as CEO while Jayshree Ullal is heading Arista Network. Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri is also among the stalwarts. Apart from him, the names of Thomas Kurian and Laxman Narasimhan, including Sanjay Jha, CEO of GlobalFoundries, are also included in the list of veterans.