The boxer broke the woman’s nose when she was prevented from molesting, the victim made a request for financial help on social media for surgery

Canadian professional boxer Peter Novak has been arrested in Mexico. Peter is accused of assaulting two women at once. Peter was molesting women. When the women protested, Peter attacked them. In this attack, a woman’s nose has been broken in many places. Many of the woman’s teeth are also broken. Another woman suffered a head injury.

The woman whose nose is broken in many places is also a resident of Canada. She had come to visit Mexico. The doctor has advised him for surgery. However, he does not have enough money to get his surgery done. For this, she is now trying to crowdfund (a request for financial help on social media). Peter Novak is also known as ‘Heartbreaker’ in the boxing world.

According to the news published in the British website Dailystar, the incident happened on the night of 4 December. Jamie Coutts went to a bar with a friend. Peter Novazek was also there. Peter went to the two women and started molesting them. Both the women opposed it.

After that both of them came out of the bar. Peter also started following them. Suddenly he approached both of them and started punching Coutts and his friend in the face. According to Cout’s friend, Cout’s nose is broken in many places. One eye was also badly injured. Some of his teeth are also broken. Coutts is still having difficulty breathing. He is to undergo surgery in Mexico before returning home in Vancouver.

Genevieve Thomas, a friend of 27-year-old Jamie Couts, said, ‘Couts are currently staying in a hotel. They have to undergo regular check-ups in the hospital before their operation. She had come to Mexico on vacation when Peter attacked her. He was not carrying travel insurance. Couts will have to crowdfund to pay their medical and housing expenses.

Peter also punches Genevieve Thomas. Genevieve Thomas also received stitches on his head, as his head was torn off when he hit the ground. Peter made his boxing debut in 2019. He has also fought four fights in the cruiser division. Peter is arrested.

Coutts and her friend say they have never met Peter Novak before. Couts made headlines in Canada earlier this year when he made a video of Mohammad Majidpur chasing him. 34-year-old Majidpur was accused of criminal harassment.