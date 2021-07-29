‘The Boy Behind the Door’ Review: Best Friends in Peril

Bobby and Kevin are tied up and gagged in a car trunk. Once Kevin is out and whisked away, Bobby is left inside, but he manages to let go of his restraints and squirm. Instead of running for his life, Bobby heads for the sprawling house where Kevin is being held captive: “Friends until the end,” the pals had sworn to each other.

You know that promise will keep, because 12-year-old boys like these two take these matters seriously.

Bad, bad things happen to Bobby (Lonnie Chavis, Randall in “This Is Us”) and Kevin (Ezra Dewey) in the horror-tinged kidnapping thriller “The Boy Behind the Door”. And, it must be said, for the most part they happen onscreen. This is not common in American outings, where child abuse tends to be suggested, metaphorical, or abstract caricatured. David Charbonier and Justin Powell’s film eschews exploitation, however, because while the camera doesn’t look away from Bobby and Kevin’s woes – there is blood – it does so in a clinical, almost neutral way that, again, we are not used to seeing it applied to children. (Some viewers may find this detachment very unpleasant.)