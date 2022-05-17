The Boys season 3 trailer teases the Supe-d up showdown of the century



The official trailer for The Boys season 3 has landed on-line – and it looks like we should always put together ourselves for the Supe-d up showdown of the century. Sorry, Marvel.

Launched on Prime Video’s numerous social media channels on Monday, Could 16, the new teaser provides us our first have a look at Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Payback – the superhero crew that he leads – in all of their motion and gore-filled glory in The Boys’ third season. Given the footage on present, too, The Seven and The Boys ought to be very cautious of crossing Payback’s path in the R-rated superhero Prime Video sequence. Though, the trailer means that Homelander and Billy Butcher will be capable of greater than maintain their very own, with the duo mirroring one another increasingly with every passing season.

Take a look at the new trailer under:

There’s loads to unpack from the newest trailer. After the season 2 finale, it is clear that Homelander is able to unleash “the actual me”, which is code for “I am taking no prisoners anymore”. Ought to Starlight and firm be anxious? Sure.

In the meantime, it appears that evidently The Boys season 3 has taken some artistic liberties with Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s supply materials. The compound V-esque substance – which supplies Billy his personal powers – solely grants short-term talents to those that inject (or ingest) it. That is a marked departure from the graphic novel sequence, the place Billy, Hughie and firm acquired everlasting superpowers after they take Compound V. Regardless, count on Billy to go on his personal rampage, choosing up B-list Supes as he goes.

There’s a lot extra the place that got here from, too. We get one other sneak peak at Frenchie and Kimiko’s surreal musical-inspired sequence, tons of flashbacks to Payback’s Vietnam Struggle-era escapades, a lot of infighting amongst The Boys and The Seven respectively, and the drawing of new battle strains as every group seems to usurp the different. You finest put together your self for the present’s finest entry but, then.

Followers had been gearing up for a brand new trailer to drop, what with The Boys’ official Twitter account confirming (on Friday, Could 13) that one would arrive on Could 16. A brand new poster for The Boys season 3 accompanied the trailer’s launch date announcement, following in the footsteps of a brand new one-sheet, which teased a superpowered makeover for Karl City’s Billy Butcher, earlier than the first trailer’s arrival in mid-March.

Take a look at The Boys season 3’s new poster under.

This will or might not make extra sense after we drop the trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/g3O2gHI3OEMay 13, 2022 See extra

The new trailer follows the launch of two teasers – launched in January and March – that hinted at the hyperviolence, intercourse and comedy-fuelled antics, and darkish, thematic undercurrents to return in the present’s subsequent outing. Clearly, showrunner Eric Kripke and everybody concerned in the live-action adaptation are pushing the boundaries of The Boys’ TV sequence far past what most (if not all) different reveals would.

The Boys season 3 will launch solely on Prime Video on Friday, June 3. The season’s first three episodes will debut on Amazon’s streaming service on launch day, with its different 5 entries releasing weekly after that till the season finale lands on Friday, July 8. Contemplate us excited.