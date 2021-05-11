The BRIT Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Mabel and Maya Jama arrive on the red carpet



Dua Lipa led the stars at the BRIT Awards 2021 on Tuesday evening as she made a sensational arrival on the red carpet at London’s O2 Enviornment.

The singer, 25, who’s nominated for 3 awards, regarded unbelievable as she joined Maya Jama, Mabel and Sheridan Smith at the star-studded ceremony – the UK’s first main indoor music occasion since the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally strolling the red carpet had been Little Combine, who’re nominated for the finest British Group award, with pregnant members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock debuting their child bumps. They had been additionally joined by bandmate Jade Thirlwall, their earlier fourth member – Jesy Nelson, stop the band final 12 months.

Little Combine infants! Additionally strolling the red carpet had been Little Combine, who’re nominated for the finest British Group award, with pregnant members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, left, and Perrie Edwards, proper, debuting their child bumps (Jade Thirlwall centre)

Dua wowed in a tiny yellow mini Vivienne Westwood Couture corset costume with a deep plunging neckline and a dramatic purple fishnet prepare which commanded consideration on the red carpet.

Including racy particulars, the Do not Begin Now hitmaker wore black suspenders and eye-catching assertion purple heels.

Dua appeared to pay homage to late singer Amy Winehouse, who tragically handed away aged 27 on the 23 July in 2011, along with her hair styled in the same beehive hairdo.

The singer appeared in nice spirits as she posed up a storm on the star-studded red carpet and playfully smiled with a life-size BRIT Award.

Wow: Dua, who’s nominated for 3 awards, wowed in a tiny yellow mini Vivienne Westwood Couture corset costume

Racy! Including racy particulars, the Do not Begin Now hitmaker wore black suspenders and eye-catching assertion purple heels

Completely satisfied: The singer appeared in nice spirits as she posed up a storm on the star-studded red carpet and playfully smiled with a life-size BRIT Award

Elsewhere, Little Combine’s Perrie, 26, and Leigh-Anne, 29, regarded radiant as they each cradled their blossoming child bumps after asserting they had been pregnant inside per week of one another, they walked the red carpet with their bandmate Jade, 28.

The trio, who’re marking their first awards evening since Jesy left the band, all coordinated in glamorous white ball robes.

Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 27, introduced they’re anticipating their first baby collectively by sharing a collection of gorgeous black and white photos on Instagram on Monday.

Pleasant: Dua appeared in nice spirits as she excitedly waved to the crowds of followers and photographers on the red carpet

Excited: Dua appeared excited forward of the star-studded ceremony after teasing will probably be a ‘evening to recollect’

Respects: Dua, left, appeared to pay homage to late singer Amy Winehouse, proper, who tragically handed away aged 27 on the 23 July in 2011, along with her hair styled in the same beehive hairdo

The fantastic information comes simply six days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne revealed she can also be anticipating her first baby with fiancé Andre Grey.

Elsewhere presenter Maya, 26, regarded sensational as she displayed her toned curves in a plunging cut-out black mini costume adorned with dazzling diamond detailing.

Including some ending touches, the presenter opted for assertion eye-catching jewelry and refined matching heels.

Radiant: Elsewhere, Little Combine’s Perrie, 26, left, and Leigh-Anne, 29, proper, regarded radiant as they each cradled their bumps after asserting they had been pregnant, they walked the red carpet with their bandmate Jade, 28, centre

Matching! The trio, who’re marking their first awards evening since Jesy left the band, all coordinated in glamorous white ball robes

Superb: Perrie, left, and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 27, introduced they’re anticipating their first baby collectively by sharing a collection of gorgeous black and white photos on Instagram on Monday

So thrilling: The fantastic information comes simply six days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne, left, revealed she can also be anticipating her first baby with fiancé Andre Grey

Nominated: They’re nominated for the finest British Group award on Tuesday night

Maya styled her brunette locks right into a modern blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of beautiful make-up as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Singer Mabel, 25, wowed in a vibrant neon inexperienced silk cut-out Tony Ward Couture robe which was adorned with diamond detailing and a racy thigh-high slit. She added matching long-sleeved gloves and barely-there heels.

Mabel styled her curly blonde locks right into a sweptback hairdo, she added a slick of beautiful make-up and dazzling diamond earrings.

Beautiful: Elsewhere presenter Maya, 26, regarded sensational as she displayed her toned curves in a plunging cut-out black mini costume adorned with dazzling diamond detailing

Goodness! Maya additionally took to Instagram to indicate off her dazzling ensemble as she shared a cheeky close-up of her manicure and equipment

Busy bee: Maya was seen getting caught into her presenting duties in the media room in her beautiful ensemble

Strike a pose: Singer Mabel, 25, wowed in a vibrant neon inexperienced silk cut-out Tony Ward Couture robe which was adorned with diamond detailing and a racy thigh-high slit. She added matching long-sleeved gloves and barely-there heels

Sheridan, 39, regarded unbelievable in a tiny black velvet mini costume with a cut-out sq. neckline and lace detailing for the occasion.

The actress completed her look with strappy assertion heels, a black manicure and dazzling diamond jewelry on the red carpet.

Sheridan styled her signature blonde locks into a complicated excessive ponytail with a fringe, she added a slick of radiant make-up.

Beautiful: Mabel styled her curly blonde locks right into a sweptback hairdo, she added a slick of beautiful make-up and dazzling diamond earrings

Work it: Mabel knew the best way to work her finest angles and she additionally shared a surprising pictured of herself to Instagram in her ensemble

Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection star Olivia Rodrigo, 18, wowed in a vibrant neon yellow chiffon Dior costume which she cinched in with a black belt.

The actress styled her brunette locks right into a voluminous wavy hairdo and added a slick of radiant make-up.

Pregnant Jessie Ware, who’s nominated for 2 awards, regarded sensational as she displayed her rising child bump in a black sheer chiffon costume.

The singer, 36, including an identical choker and racy PVC lengthy gloves which had been adorned with diamonds. Jessie styled her brunette locks right into a blow-dried hairdo, including a slick of radiant make-up.

Magnificence: Sheridan styled her signature blonde locks into a complicated excessive ponytail with a fringe, she added a slick of radiant make-up

Buddies! Sheridan appeared in nice spirits as she posed for photos with Rag’n’Bone Man, left, and Billy Porter, proper

Strike a pose: The actress additionally posed with Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin, Allan Mustafa and Steve Stamp of Kurupt FM

It comes after Celeste put on a casually stylish show in a red-and-white striped prime and a chequered skirt as she arrived forward of the ceremony at London’s O2 Enviornment on Tuesday.

Her brunette locks had been styled into curls, and she made certain to maintain secure amid the coronavirus disaster by sporting a floral face masks upon her arrival at the venue.

Celeste seemed to be greater than prepared for the evening’s occasion, as she pushed alongside a big suitcase whereas additionally carrying a small purse.

Earlier than heading inside, Celeste was eager to seize the second and posed for a photograph exterior the enviornment.

Particulars: The singer, 36, added an identical choker and racy PVC lengthy gloves which had been adorned with diamonds

Interview: Jessie was seen chatting to AJ Odudu throughout a red carpet interview

Backstage: Jessie, centre, and Celeste, proper, had been interviewed by Maya, left, in the media room

Eye-catching: Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection star Olivia Rodrigo, 18, wowed in a vibrant neon yellow chiffon Dior costume which she cinched in with a black belt

Protecting: The actress took cautious measures amid the Covid pandemic as she wore a transparent visor in her automobile

She’s on her manner! Olivia was seen making a glamorous arrival to the occasion

Elsewhere, the 2021 Brit Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, will mark the first main indoor music occasion in over a 12 months as bosses launched 2,500 free tickets to key employees.

The Brit Awards are going down in entrance of a dwell viewers of 4,000 individuals at London’s The O2 six days earlier than the subsequent section of lockdown lifts.

The ceremony, which will probably be broadcast dwell on ITV, will have fun the return to dwell music and nominee Dua Lipa has promised these attending that it’s going to ‘be an evening to recollect’.

Fairly in pink! Raye regarded unbelievable in a surprising vibrant pink corset prime and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit

Classic glamour: The singer styled her brunette locks right into a curly hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up

Dream staff: Raye posed for an image with Dj Regard at the occasion

Work it: The singer, 27, added an identical white feathered hairpiece to her look and added a slick of radiant make-up

Thrilling: The star, who’s nominated for 3 awards, was interviewed in the media room forward of the ceremony

Stepping out in eye-catching type: Billy Porter stepped out in eye-catching type for the 2021 Brit Awards

Work it: Arlo Parks ensured to place on a trendy show as she arrived at The BRIT Awards 2021 at London’s the 02 Enviornment on Tuesday

Having enjoyable: She appeared to be in good spirits as she gave interviews earlier than heading inside

Stand out: Griff actually ensured to command consideration as she rocked a kooky wire headdress whereas hitting The BRIT Awards 2021 red carpet at London’s O2 Enviornment on Tuesday

Racy: Tallia Storm regarded sensational as she went braless beneath a plunging black blazer and matching trouser combo

The indoor ceremony and dwell present will kind a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme, and it should use enhanced testing approaches to look at how occasions can happen with out the want for social distancing in any case restrictions are lifted on June 21.

Working intently with the Authorities to stick to security pointers, this implies The BRITs, will probably be the first dwell music present at The O2 in over a 12 months, with 4,000 tickets being up for grabs- only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability.

The BRITs will play an essential position in paving the manner for the return of dwell music at scale as the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions.

Viewers members won’t be socially distanced or required to put on face coverings in the enviornment, however they are going to be required to comply with current Authorities steering when travelling to the venue and adhere to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers.

Amongst the guidelines, attendees should have proof of a unfavorable lateral move check outcome to enter the venue.

As a part of the wider scientific analysis on the trial occasions, attendees will even be requested to take a check after the occasion to assemble additional proof on the security of indoor settings, decreased social distancing and the removing of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

The present is ready to award Taylor Swift – who will make historical past as the first ever feminine to be given BRITs International Icon Award at the ceremony.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 31, will be a part of former winners Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie in being given with the award in recognition of her affect on music throughout the world and unbelievable repertoire and achievements to this point.

In numbers offered by Official Charts Firm, Taylor is the UK’s greatest promoting artist of the 12 months to this point in 2021 and has offered over 114m albums worldwide with complete international audio + video streams reaching 78b.

Company: A lot of NHS key employees had been seen making their technique to the venue forward of the present, and all of them wearing royal blue ensembles

Thrilling: The BRIT Awards marks the first main indoor music occasion in over a 12 months as bosses launched 2,500 free tickets to key employees

How are the BRIT Awards going forward throughout the Covid pandemic? The 2021 BRIT Awards mark the first dwell music occasion in the UK since the begin of the Covid-19 pandemic. The indoor ceremony and dwell present will kind a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme. Enhanced testing approaches will study how occasions can happen with out the want for social distancing in any case restrictions are lifted on June 21. 4,000 tickets had been made accessible for the dwell ceremony, only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability, with 2,500 of these being given to key employees. The BRITs will play an essential position in paving the manner for the return of dwell music at scale as the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions. Viewers members won’t be socially distanced or required to put on face coverings as soon as seated inside the enviornment, although they are going to be required in communal areas equivalent to the rest room or essential concourse. All attendees will probably be allowed to buy alcohol and concessions as soon as inside the O2 Enviornment. Attendees will even be required to comply with current Authorities steering when travelling to the venue and adhere to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers. Amongst the guidelines, attendees should have proof of a unfavorable lateral move check outcome to enter the venue, and mentioned check should be taken at an asymptomatic testing web site inside 36 hours of the ceremony. Upon arrival at the venue, all attendess will probably be requested to take a PCR check, and will then take one other check 5 days after the ceremony It is hoped it will collect additional proof on the security of indoor settings, decreased social distancing and the removing of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

Taylor is the solely artist in historical past to have 4 consecutive albums – Communicate Now, RED, 1989 and fame – promote over a million copies of their week of launch.

She can also be the solely artist to have 9 albums every promote no less than half 1,000,000 copies in a single week, with Fearless, Communicate Now, RED, 1989, fame, Lover, folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Model).

Taylor is nominated for a second BRIT award this 12 months for Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist, her sixth BRIT nomination to this point.

Security first: The ceremony, which will probably be broadcast dwell on ITV, will have fun the return to dwell music, and bosses are working intently with the Authorities to stick to security pointers

Early phases: The Brit Awards are going down in entrance of a dwell viewers of 4,000 individuals at London ‘s The O2 six days earlier than the subsequent section of lockdown lifts

Cautious: Some arrivals had been seen being examined forward of the star-studded ceremony amid the pandemic

The Icon gong is the highest accolade given and is reserved for really distinctive artists – following on from Elton, Robbie and David.

Nominations had been unveiled in March, with Celeste, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Younger T & Bugsey becoming a member of Arlo Parks in receiving three nominations every, and Jessie Ware, J Hus, Bicep, AJ Tracey up for 2 awards as with Headie One.

Confirmed to carry out on the present are: Arlo Parks, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Griff – this 12 months’s Rising Star award winner – Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Belief Choir.

Awarded! Taylor Swift is ready to make historical past as the first ever feminine to be given BRITs International Icon Award at the ceremony (pictured in 2019)