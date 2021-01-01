The British Council announced scholarships for Indian students

The British Council has announced a scholarship of Rs 40 crore for Indian students seeking education in the UK. Scholarships will be offered from more than 40 institutions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for subjects ranging from engineering, law, art, design to information technology.



The Education UK exhibition will be held at the Taj Coromandel on 6 February from 2 to 7 p.m. Students can ask questions during this demonstration. In addition, they can get information about visas and scholarships and sit for aptitude tests. There will be career seminars on various topics in which they can participate.

Last year, more or less 12,000 visas were issued to students. The quality of students has improved over the past few years, the council said.

Also read in English: British Council announces scholarships for Indian students