The British Council announced scholarships for Indian students
The Education UK exhibition will be held at the Taj Coromandel on 6 February from 2 to 7 p.m. Students can ask questions during this demonstration. In addition, they can get information about visas and scholarships and sit for aptitude tests. There will be career seminars on various topics in which they can participate.
Last year, more or less 12,000 visas were issued to students. The quality of students has improved over the past few years, the council said.
