The British Prime Minister will announce plans for a lockdown-free winter

London, Sep 13 (PTI) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce this week the government’s lockdown-free winter plan for the management of Covid-19. Downing Street reported Monday.

Vaccines will be used as the first line of defense in the UK this coming winter. In addition, new treatment and testing methods will be used.

The government may waive certain rights under the Emergency Corona Virus Act, introduced last year to deal with the epidemic.

Ahead of the proposed press conference on Tuesday, Johnson said in this regard, “Through the efforts of the public, the National Health Service (NHS) and our vaccination program, we have reached the fourth stage of our (lockdown) outline and life is returning to normal.”