The British started the tradition of salute with guns from Delhi Durbar, the first wireless telegram was sent in 1903 – origin of gun salute in India by britishers during delhi durbars

You must have heard about the word or tradition of cannon salute. In our country every year on 26 January i.e. Republic Day, a 21-gun salute is given by the President of India on hoisting the national flag. But when and how this tradition of giving gun salute started in the country and the world, complete information about it is not available anywhere. It is difficult to say when and by whom it started, but it is believed that it probably started in the fourteenth century when cannons started being used.

According to naval custom at that time, the defeated army was demanded to empty its ammunition so that it could not use it again. Ships used to have seven guns as the number seven is considered auspicious. Because more gunpowder could be stored on land than on sea, three cannons (7×3=21) were fired from the shore in response to one cannon on the ship. Thus began the 21-gun salute.

Gradually, the salute of guns came to be considered the highest honor of the country. There was also a rule of how many guns would be given to whom. For example, in the beginning, when this system was started, according to the rank and status, artillery was fired. In British India, there was a provision of one hundred and one gun salute for the queen and queen. At the same time, a 31-gun salute was fixed for the Viceroy of India.

Other influential kings of India were given a salute of 21, 19, 17, 15 and 9 guns, respectively, according to their relationship with the British. Then Britain decided that the international salute should be of 21 guns only. There is also a 21-gun salute in America. There this salute is given on the occasion of the oath of the new President.

At present, on the occasion of Republic Day in our country, a 21-gun salute is given to the national flag. He also receives a 21-gun salute when the new President reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to The Balance website, the number of cannon salutes in the US and other countries is based on protocol rank. This salami is always given in odd numbers. That is 21, 19, 17, 15 and 9 gun salute. In our country, the late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh was given a 17-gun salute.

Arrival of the King and Queen of Britain for the Delhi Durbar. (Photo Source – indianculture.gov.in)

First wireless wire started from Delhi Durbar: This court is also important because from here the Viceroy’s speech of January 1 was telegraphed to the London office. This was the first time a speech was telegraphed. It was also special because this wire was wireless.

As such, telegram or telegram was started in our country in 1854. However, it started in 1850 and at that time messages were sent and received between Calcutta and Diamond Harbour. Four years later, that is, in 1854, it was opened to the public. Gradually, cable lines were laid all over the country and the first long distance telegraph service was between Bombay and Pune.





