The Brooklyn Half Marathon is back with sweltering heat



The Brooklyn Half Marathon is back – and simply in time for 22,000-plus runners to get soaked in sweat in summer-like situations.

The 13.1-mile race can be held in individual for the primary time for the reason that pandemic started, with runners beginning Saturday morning on the Brooklyn Museum and trekking via Prospect Park earlier than ending on the Coney Island boardwalk.

The sprint to the end, nonetheless, will come through the first hot-weather occasion of the 12 months — with temperatures anticipated to succeed in 88 levels on Saturday.

Meaning movie star runners – like NBC’s “As we speak” weatherman Al Roker, “Good Morning America” anchor T.J. Holmes and “Bachelorette” alum Zac Clark – might want to keep hydrated whereas defending themselves from the recent spell.

“As heat and humidity enhance, so too do the dangers of heat-related medical points,” in accordance with the New York Highway Runners group, which urged runners to respect their limits.

“Don’t purpose for a private finest on a heat, sticky day, significantly in case you are not used to such situations,” NYRR’s web site reads.

Greater than 40 members of the NYC Ukrainian Working Membership are additionally collaborating within the race’s in-person return, in addition to a Prospect Heights couple celebrating their five-year anniversary.

Runners can be finishing the Brooklyn Half Marathon in scorching heat as temperatures are anticipated to succeed in 88 levels. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In 2017, avid runners Krissa Cetner and Alex Salazar stopped six miles into the Brooklyn Half to get married after which completed the race. They’ll be carrying the identical tuxedo and bridal shirts Saturday as they did years in the past, this time with their 3-year-old son, Myles, cheering them on.

No less than two runners, nonetheless, received’t be heeding the decision to not purpose for private bests amid the higher-than-usual temps. Marie-Ange Brumelot, of Queens, and her father are gunning for the Guinness World Document for the quickest half marathon by a father or mother and little one.

Brumelot, who represented France on the 2020 World Athletics Half Marathon Championships, boasts a half-marathon time of 1:14 — or 12 minutes behind the ladies’s world report.

Greater than 22,000 runners are anticipated to compete within the half marathon. Steven Ryan

Assured entries for the fortieth operating of the race can be closed at 5 p.m. Friday, however the entire household can get entangled in race-day actions, together with a Boardwalk Children Run for kids ages 8 to 18.

“Since 1981, even earlier than half marathons have been fashionable, the Brooklyn Half has been going down yearly and is now the spotlight of NYRR’s year-round presence in Brooklyn, which additionally consists of packages for youth, seniors and your complete group,” race director Ted Metellus mentioned in a press release.