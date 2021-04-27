The Bureaucrat From Buffalo Who Pushed Somalia to the Brink

NAIROBI, Kenya — Throughout his years as an administrator at the Division of Transportation in upstate New York, the Somali refugee turned U.S. citizen earned a grasp’s diploma in American Research, imbibing democratic values he hoped to at some point export again to his homeland.

That dream got here true for Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in 2017, when he returned to Somalia and was elected president in a shock victory that evinced excessive hopes he would possibly reform — even remodel — his dysfunctional, war-weary nation.

However these aspirations have crumbled since Mr. Mohamed failed to maintain elections when his four-year time period resulted in February, then moved to lengthen his rule by two years — a step many Somalis considered as a unadorned energy seize.

A livid political dispute turned violent on Sunday when a collection of gunfights broke out between rival army factions in the capital, Mogadishu, evoking fears that Somalia, after years of modest but gradual progress, might descend into the form of clan-based bloodshed that ripped it aside in the Nineteen Nineties.