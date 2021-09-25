The bus was full of students going to Jaipur to take the REET exam, the woman gave birth to a baby girl in the meantime.

Dausa. On Saturday, a woman gave birth in a REET candidate’s bus near Sikandra in Dausa district on National Highway No. 21. As soon as the woman started having labor pains, the female students of REET who were present in the bus started helping the pregnant woman. And immediately Sikandra Hospital was also informed. The bus driver also parked the bus near Sikandra. Meanwhile, REET’s female candidates appeared trying to complete the delivery. Here, after information, doctors and nurses from Sikandra Hospital rushed to the spot and the woman gave birth inside the bus. After this delivery, the woman gave birth to a newborn girl. After delivery, the woman was taken off the bus and the mother and child were admitted to Sikandra Hospital. The mother-son was referred to Dausa as the newborn girl lost weight here. It is being said that childbirth is completely healthy, while the newborn is underweight but healthy. Mother’s name is Manjita Jatav, wife is Shishupal Jatav. Originally from Bandh village in Karauli district. Manjita Jatav had reached Hindoon Hospital this morning for a routine checkup but she wanted to be delivered in Jaipur. As a result, the candidates boarded the bus and left for Jaipur. Meanwhile, Manjita had to give birth near Sikandra in Dausa and then she gave birth to a newborn girl in the bus. (Reporting by Rekha Sharma)