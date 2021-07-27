The C.D.C. will recommend that some vaccinated people wear masks indoors again.

Reversing a decision made just two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated against the coronavirus resume wearing the mask indoors in certain circumstances.

The change follows reports of an increase in infections with the Delta variant of the virus in fully immune people. But the new guidelines would mark a sharp turnaround in the agency’s stance since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.

As recently as last week, a spokesperson for the agency said the CDC has no plans to change its direction unless there is a significant shift in science. Federal officials met on Sunday evening to examine new evidence that may have prompted the overthrow, CNN reported on Tuesday.

“I think it’s great,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City. Based on what scientists are learning about the ability of the Delta variant to cause breakthrough infections, she said, “it’s a step in the right direction.”