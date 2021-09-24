The camera design on the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra is puzzling

It’s Friday, it’s fall, there’s a breeze in the air (hopefully), and fresh, I’d argue ridiculous, renders of Samsung’s expected Galaxy S22 Ultra to show you. the presenters come @OnLeaks. courtesy of And Number, and they introduce a new Samsung flagship that looks like a Galaxy Note 20-inspired body and the back of it… well, you should see for yourself.

Since deciding to drop the Galaxy Note in 2021 – apparently too much for T-Mobile – Samsung is seeding the Note feature in its popular phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both offer stylus support. If these new renders are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go even further. According to OnLeaks and NumberThe new phone will come with the hole-punch selfie camera and candy bar shape of last year’s Note, along with stylus support and what looks like an actual stylus slot.

The render of the rear of the device is where things get interesting, weird or bad depending on your taste. Galaxy S22 Ultra The S21 Ultra’s camera appears to convert the “plateau” into an unmistakable letter P shape. Is P… for photos? pictures? Maybe Periscope? Definitely takes up a lot of space. For context, the previous Ultra included a main 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor, two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the back of the device. Who knows what the new S22 Ultra will fit?

There’s reason to believe this could be Samsung’s design, other than fitting in with the general trend of camera bumps getting bigger and faster… appearing on devices like the iPhone 13 Pro and the yet-to-be-released Pixel 6 Used to be. OnLeaks has a pretty good track record of leaking phones, pretty much matching the looks of both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. This kind of refinement to the camera housing also doesn’t seem out of the picture, in many ways it’s lacking on the S21 Ultra’s cameras: one corner has been removed. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t sound weird, though.