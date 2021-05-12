The cast for the first Knives Out sequel is shaping up to be pretty awesome



At the finish of March, Netflix acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels in a blockbuster deal reportedly price greater than $400 million, and the cast for the first sequel is shortly shaping up to be as epic as the one for the unique film.

We acquired the first inkling about the new cast on Monday, when Deadline reported that Dave Bautista was becoming a member of the cast of the movie. (He talked about his position with Polygon’s Tasha Robinson in an interview printed on Tuesday.) Then, on Tuesday, Deadline had one other scoop, reporting that Ed Norton has signed on as effectively. And on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter stated that musician and actress Janelle Monáe is becoming a member of the cast.

They’ll all seem alongside Daniel Craig, who will reprise his pleasant position as Detective Benoit Blanc in each sequels. Director Rian Johnson will even be again to helm the two new motion pictures.

I noticed the unique Knives Out for the first time final yr, and I completely cherished it. A big a part of my enjoyment of the movie was due to its improbable ensemble cast, which included Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer.

Plot particulars for the new motion pictures haven’t been revealed simply but, however given the A-list expertise that’s already coming collectively for the first sequel, I’m guessing Johnson has one thing good in the works. Manufacturing on the film will start in Greece this summer time, in accordance to Deadline.