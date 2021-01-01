The cause of the Kozhikode plane crash: …

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its investigation report into the plane crash at Kozhikode airport in August last year. At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured in the crash. The 257-page report states that non-compliance with standard operating procedures by pilots may be a possible reason, but the role of systemic failures as contributing factors cannot be ignored.

On August 7 last year, an Air India Express B737-800 crashed at Kozhikode Airport in Kerala. The plane was coming from Dubai and went down the runway at Kozhikode airport and then shattered. The plane was carrying 190 people and at least 20 people, including two pilots, were killed and several others were injured.



“The probable cause of the accident was non-compliance with SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by PF (Pilot Flying),” the report said, which was released almost a year after the crash.

According to the report, the pilot continued his erratic approach and despite pilot monitoring (PM) telling the plane to ‘go around’, it landed halfway on the runway, before the takeoff zone.