The CBI remand of all the three accused, including Anand Giri, was sent to the CBI’s Naini Central Jail

The remand of the three accused in the CBI probe into the murder of Mahant Narendra Giri came to an end on Monday. Surrounded by allegations of inciting the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri for the last seven days, a CBI team brought the temple’s chief priest Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari from Naini Central Jail and they were being interrogated at Prayagraj police lines. Upon completion of the remand period, the CBI team handed over the three accused to the prison administration during full security arrangements at Naini Central Jail.

The CBI investigation found several important pieces of evidence

On September 20, the body of Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in the room of Mahant Narendra Giri at Allapur Math in Prayagraj. Several handwritten suicide notes were also found. In the suicide note, Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, the chief priest of the temple, and his son Sandeep Tiwari were accused of committing suicide.

Prayagraj police had first appointed a SIT team to investigate the matter. The SIT team arrested the three accused and remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days at Naini Central Jail. Meanwhile, a few days back, a CBI team had filed an application in the court seeking permission for the interrogation of the three accused. The court had remanded the three accused to CBI for seven days for questioning. During the interrogation, the CBI team had taken the accused Anand Giri to Haridwar and from there the CBI has also come across several important pieces of evidence related to the murder mystery.

Mahant Narendra Giri: CBI gets important clues in mahant death case, suicide note signed

Accused Anand Giri pleaded not guilty

At the same time, Anand Giri is pleading not guilty in the entire case. Anand Giri’s lawyer Vijay Dwivedi said that every time he met him, he was the first to support the CBI probe into the whole incident. He then said that the investigation would come out right and wrong. Lawyer Vijay Dwivedi also said that Anand Giri had expressed confidence in the CBI team.