The Celebrity Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar takes a SAVAGE swipe at Shaynna Blaze’s appearance

British enterprise magnate and The Celebrity Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar did not maintain again throughout a reside interview on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa this week.

The 74-year-old took a savage swipe at contestant Shaynna Blaze, 58, and brutally commented on her appearance in direction of the top of the chat.

Lord Sugar remarked: ‘Oh bloody hell. She’s bought a face like a slapped a**e would not she more often than not.’

It got here after Celebrity Apprentice star and Nova radio host Wippa stated that on the present, he ‘smiled a lot greater than Shaynna did.’

His co-host Sarah McGilvray added that Shaynna ‘scowls a lot.’

After making the ‘slapped a**e’ remark, Lord Sugar added: ‘[She’s] Like a rabbit within the headlights.’

In the meantime on The Celebrity Apprentice on Monday, Lord Alan Sugar shocked contestants and viewers alike when he went towards his personal guidelines within the boardroom.

He selected to save lots of the shedding workforce, Enjoyable-Raisers, from elimination.

‘This goes towards my precept. You are all off scot free!’ the British billionaire, 74, instructed Martha Kalifatidis, Shaynna Blaze, Josh Gibson, Camilla Franks and Michael Wipfli.

Lord Sugar determined to maintain the contestants free from elimination for at least one other episode, however promised a double firing on Tuesday evening.

The businessman admitted that he could not fathom the thought of sending somebody dwelling from the shedding workforce, having been impressed with their theatrical efficiency to advertise a new barbecue sauce-flavoured Enhance Juice smoothie.

Scratching his head, Lord Sugar instructed the Enjoyable-Raisers: ‘I’ve by no means completed this ever, ever earlier than. It is tough for me to really chastise a workforce that has truly placed on a good occasion.

The celebrities are competing for a grand prize of $100,000 for his or her chosen charity along with the cash raised on the present.

Celebrity Apprentice continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel 9