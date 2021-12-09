The central government will decide the new CDS in the next few days

After the sudden demise of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the question of his successor has now arisen. The government is considering the question whether a former officer equivalent to General Rawat will sit on this post or any of the current army chiefs will be appointed.

The name of the new CDS will be decided by a High Level Committee on Defense Affairs, which is headed by the Defense Minister. This committee will give the name of the new CDS to the government within the next eight to 10 days. The name will be decided under the rules set by the Defense Ministry for CDS. According to the rules, any commanding officer or flag officer of the three wings of the army is eligible for this post! The officer appointed to this post can serve till the age of 65 years. As per the rules, the chiefs of all the three wings of the army can be contenders for this post. However, based on the probabilities, it is believed that the senior most of the three chiefs can be selected for the post. At present the senior-most military commander is Army Chief General MM Naravane. He is 60 years old. He is considered a skilled strategic strategist.

The post of Chief Defense Chairman was recommended by a Group of Ministers in the year 2001. This GoM was studying the report of the Kargil Review Committee. Following the recommendation of the GoM, the government had formed the Integrated Defense Staff Service in 2002 to create the post of CDS, which was to function as the CDS Secretariat. In 2012, the Naresh Chandra committee for CDS recommended the appointment of a permanent chairman of the staff committee. The process of formation of this post was expedited in 2014 and the post of CDS was created in 2019. On 30 December 2019, General Bipin Rawat was appointed as the country’s first CDS. Since then he has been working in this post.

The salary and facilities of the officer posted in the post of CDS have been kept at par with other army chiefs. The rule of age limit should not become a hindrance when an army chief is made CDS, so the officers holding the post of CDS will be able to work in this post till the maximum age of 65 years. The Chief of Army Staff can hold office for a maximum period of 62 years or a tenure of 3 years. The Central Government had amended the Army Rules 1954, Navy (Discipline and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 1965, Conditions of Service and Miscellaneous Regulations 1963 and Air Force Regulations 1964.