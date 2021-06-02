The chairman of a House coronavirus subcommittee vows to investigate eviction practices by corporate landlords.

Just days before the federal moratorium on evictions expired, lawmakers looked at the actions of business owners who filed tens of thousands of actions demanding the dismissal of tenants during the pandemic.

Representative James E. Clyburn, chairman of the House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, said the hearing was the opening salvo of an inquest into what he called “deportation practices unjustified “from some large landowners. Mr Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, said he was troubled by reports that some large real estate owners had decided to evict tenants for non-payment of rent, even as the government struggled to distribute tens of billions of dollars in emergency rent assistance funds.

Last week, Mr Clyburn sent letters to four business owners who he said were particularly aggressive in preying on low-income tenants and black and Latino tenants. “Evictions by business owners have been rampant in minority communities,” he said.

Representatives of these owners did not speak at the hearing, but several housing advocates did.