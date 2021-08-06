The Challenges of Getting Employees Vaccinated
The announcement was bold.
In a first among U.S. cities in their fight against the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that New York City will require proof of vaccination for all workers and customers in restaurants, gyms, theaters and a selection of other indoor locations.
But the issue of mandatory vaccines can be complicated, especially for small businesses in the city. For them, the loss of even a few workers due to a requirement could have a disproportionate impact – and many employees are low-income, a demographic that polls show are less likely to get vaccinated.
At a Bronx eyewear company, my colleague Nicole Hong looked at the challenges of getting every worker vaccinated.
[Read her full story on the company’s struggles here.]
Here are some highlights:
The backdrop
The Bronx is home to New York City’s lowest vaccination rate, according to city data, with less than 60% of adults fully vaccinated. Most of the 58 employees at the company Ms. Hong examined – Metro Optics Eyewear, which has four stores in the Bronx – live in the borough.
The initial deployment
John Bonizio, the owner of Metro Optics, was elated when he learned in January that optometrists and their staff would soon be eligible for the vaccine. He found a hospital with open appointments and offered to schedule one for each employee.
About half of the staff rushed to get slots. But others shared their concerns: a lack of confidence in the government, concerns about false conspiracy theories, concerns about the lack of formal federal approval of vaccines.
Mr Bonizio considered laying off employees who refused to be vaccinated. But he had reservations.
The next steps
Instead of an obligatory vaccination, Mr. Bonizio opted for persuasion and incentives: regular reminders, carpooling to vaccination sites, even a $ 1,000 bonus.
It was not enough.
The company announced in March that anyone who was not vaccinated would be required to undergo a weekly Covid-19 test. This led to another wave of vaccinations, but there were a handful of holdouts, and tracking tests became a new challenge.
Perspectives
Metro Optics has decided to require that all new full-time employees be vaccinated.
Six current staff members remain unvaccinated.
Tiara Felix, 31, said she enjoyed her job in one of the stores, handling customer orders in a laboratory in the background. But a vaccination mandate could encourage his departure.
“There is no choice,” she said. “I’ll have to stop.”
