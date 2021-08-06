The Challenges of Getting Employees Vaccinated

But the issue of mandatory vaccines can be complicated, especially for small businesses in the city. For them, the loss of even a few workers due to a requirement could have a disproportionate impact – and many employees are low-income, a demographic that polls show are less likely to get vaccinated.

At a Bronx eyewear company, my colleague Nicole Hong looked at the challenges of getting every worker vaccinated.

Here are some highlights:

The backdrop

The Bronx is home to New York City’s lowest vaccination rate, according to city data, with less than 60% of adults fully vaccinated. Most of the 58 employees at the company Ms. Hong examined – Metro Optics Eyewear, which has four stores in the Bronx – live in the borough.

The initial deployment

John Bonizio, the owner of Metro Optics, was elated when he learned in January that optometrists and their staff would soon be eligible for the vaccine. He found a hospital with open appointments and offered to schedule one for each employee.