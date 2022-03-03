Entertainment

The chameleon did not change color so fast – the board of Ayodhya DM’s residence changed three times in 24 hours; people are having fun

23 hours ago
Saffron was painted on this board on the first Tuesday, then the next day the color changed to green and late at night.

The results of the UP elections are to come on March 10. Meanwhile, strange things are being seen in the government department. The color of the board at the DM residence of Ayodhya has been changed thrice in 24 hours. Due to which this board has become a matter of discussion. First on Tuesday this board was painted saffron, then the very next day the color was changed to green.

On seeing the green color, the saints and saints of Ayodhya started objecting to it and the DM asked the PWD to change the color again. After which the color of the board was changed to red late last night. Now it is being discussed that the color of the cap of the party’s opposition party Samajwadi Party is also red. There is also a lot of discussion on social media regarding this board of DM’s residence.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also taken a dig at Twitter. He wrote, “Yesterday green, today red, gajab ba hal.” Many people are commenting on Surya Pratap’s post. A user named Atul Yadav wrote, “This shows how dangerous the wave of change of power is going on. The officer has started changing his color from now on so that his chair remains. Don’t worry, even then you will be well accounted for.”

Apart from these, Sanjay Sharma, Editor-in-Chief of 4PM Newspaper has also tweeted about this issue. He wrote, when the video of 4 PM caused a lot of disgrace across the country, the board which was green with saffron was turned red again today! UP’s IAS officers have become amazing samples! They have no shame at all!”

Commenting on Sanjay Sharma’s post, Mukesh B wrote, “Changing colors like a chameleon.” Just Curious wrote, “Yesterday green and today red!!! Next will be yellow. #red Yellow.”

Ram S Yadav wrote, “Now tell me, this board has more discussion than Yogi Baba. Change is certain. Akhilesh is coming. At the same time, AK S wrote, “Colors have also been divided in this democracy…. #Oh God.”

Brij Lal Shankhwar tweeted, “Woh bhi kya kare maozoon hai. Can’t fight with double engine government otherwise UAPA will be imposed. Sharing the picture of all the three boards, Mohammad Imran wrote, “What was the hurry, the result would come.”


