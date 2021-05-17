The ‘Charlie bit my finger’ video is being auctioned as an NFT — then deleted ‘forever’

The ‘Charlie bit my finger’ video is being auctioned as an NFT — then deleted ‘eternally’



The creators of the basic “Charlie bit my finger – once more !” video at the moment are auctioning it off as an NFT, however with a twist. On the finish of the public sale, which is able to start on Might twenty second, the unique video shall be deleted from YouTube eternally, in response to a press launch, the place it at present has over 880 million views. The public sale will kick off on the video’s 14th anniversary.

Since NFTs exploded onto the cultural panorama earlier this 12 months, we’ve seen loads of early-to-mid 2000s memes being bought on the blockchain, with lots of them fetching greater costs than I might’ve ever have imagined. A non-exhaustive listing consists of:

Seeing these numbers, some folks (together with myself) have snidely mentioned one thing alongside the strains of “why would you pay that a lot for one thing that’s not really scarce? I can see Nyan Cat on the web every time I like.” Deleting one of the vital well-known movies from YouTube does at the very least considerably resolve that argument, since whoever finally ends up with the NFT will really be capable of lay declare to one thing scarce. That is, assuming the customer doesn’t simply repost the video themselves (and ignoring the re-uploads that at present exist throughout the web).